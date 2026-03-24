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Caitlin Bootsma's avatar
Caitlin Bootsma
1h

I'm not theologically opposed to married priests (like you, I've known some). My primary concern is for wives and current or future children. Especially in this overly busy modern world that is a ton for a wife of a priest to shoulder. There's been some interesting surveys of deacons' wives which probably would be helpful if this were ever to really be considered.

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Kyndra Ferguson Steinmann's avatar
Kyndra Ferguson Steinmann
1h

I can see your argument for a richer ecclesiastical life with a mix of married and unmarried priests. One example to look at is the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter which has just that. I do think that some care would have to be given to providing training and support for clergy wives. That would be a particularly sacrificial form of marriage to always be sharing one's husband with Christ in very particular and often inconvenient ways. The Orthodox clergy wives I know received some specific formation during their husband's seminary training so perhaps that would be a model to look at.

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