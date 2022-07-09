Jul 9 • 1HR 10M

Too Many Jennifers

The Pillar Podcast Ep. 77

The Pillar
Weekly Catholic conversations about the news, with JD Flynn and Ed Condon.
Ben Affleck. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia. (CC BY-SA 3.0)

This week on The Pillar Podcast, President Joe Biden signed an executive order this week aimed at securing and protecting access to abortion in the United States. JD and Ed ask what this could mean for Biden's standing in the Catholic Church and the ongoing Eucharistic coherence debate among US bishops. They then discuss the final session of the plenary assembly of bishops in Australia.

Ed plays a round of “Too Many Jennifers.” 

This episode of The Pillar Podcast was brought to you by Seton Home Study School, an accredited school assisting homeschooling parents with an academically excellent and authentically Catholic curriculum.
