The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Moellering's avatar
Chris Moellering
4m

Point one, yes, the ongoing attacks in Nigeria are horrible and I would love them to stop.

Point two, US military intervention might be the absolute last means to accomplish that end I would choose.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture