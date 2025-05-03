Hey everybody,

Happy Saturday.

I’m writing to you from Rome for two reasons, and I’ll be quick. Please read ‘em both.

FIRST

It's our policy at The Pillar to comp full subscriptions to religious sisters and brothers, seminarians, clerics in need, and other Catholics who are poor for the mission of the Gospel.

We’re glad to do it — indeed, we’re proud to do it.

And in the past month — especially in the weeks since Pope Francis died — we’ve gotten scores of requests for comped subscriptions, from seminarians and religious wanting to keep up with everything they can from Rome.

The superior of one religious house told us that sisters listen to bonus episodes of our podcasts, or read the Smoke Signals bonus conclave content we’re producing from Rome, and then they take what they hear to prayer.

Wow. Those prayers are a gift for the whole Church.

But comping paid subscriptions for people who need them — like those sisters — depends on our earning paid subscriptions from those who can afford to pay.

If you’re already a paid subscriber, thank you.

Here’s the good news. Our news team in Rome is producing a lot of news, analysis, and interviews right now. We’re telling you who matters in the conclave, what the issues are, and what the leaders have to say about that.

We’re on the ground, doing work that cardinals tell us they’re reading — which means our journalism is playing some small part in the preparation for the serious task ahead.

SECOND

I just finished a week leading a pilgrimage of families (including my own) through the holy sites of Rome, as part of the Jubilee Year.

It was life-changing for me, and for Mrs. Flynn, and for our kids.

Here’s my family, praying at the tomb of Pope St. John Paul II.

And I was humbled that other pilgrims told me it was life-changing for them too. We combined a pilgrim’s spirit, daily Mass and prayer in sacred spaces, with friendship, and with lots of conversation about the life of the Church, and God’s call in our lives.

Here’s some Roman climbing fun.



Ed and I will be leading another Roman pilgrimage in December. By then, we’ll have a new pope, please God — and just as soon as he’s elected, Ed and I will be adapting our pilgrimage plans to be tailor-made to his papacy.

We’ll go through the Holy Doors of the Jubilee Year, we’ll seek the blessing of the new pontiff, we’ll ask God to show Rome to us all through the eyes of faith.

And we want you — Pillar friends of all ages — to be there.

I just spent a week with the pilgrimage ministry we’re working with — Verso Ministries. These guys are professionals, extremely helpful, knowledgeable, friendly, and most important, they’re disciples. They do this work so that people like us can have transformational experiences at the heart of the Church.

The trip is costly. We know that. But we hope that if you can come, you’ll come. And if you want to support someone else in going, let me know — we’ll figure that out.

I am excited about the Pillar Pilgrimage in December. And, really, it’ll be better if you’re there with us.

Yours in Christ,

JD Flynn

editor-in-chief

The Pillar



P.S.: Here I am making pizza — at a pizza-and-gelato-making class our December group can probably take!