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DF
1h

So they went from the Monarch making the decision, to the Prime Minister making the decision and submitting it to the Monarch, to the Crown Nominations Committee making the decision and submits it to the Prime Minister who then submits to the Monarch.

Democracy leads to bureacracy should be a useful lesson not to follow for the Catholic Church.

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