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Samuel J. Howard's avatar
Samuel J. Howard
26m

While it is both Ukranian and Greek Catholic, the Eparchy of Mukachevo is not Ukranian Greek Catholic, but Ruthenian.

There have been tensions over this, often with a focal point of Ukrainian nationalism, between elements in the UGCC and the Ruthenians. As a result, one Church is not always a great source for issues relating to the other, especially in such a context involving the state.

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