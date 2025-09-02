San Benedetto del Tronto is best known in Italy for its beaches and glorious seafood.

However, this small Adriatic town is also home to one of the most dynamic communal experiences in Italian Catholicism, inspired by one of the best-known soon-to-be saints in the Church, Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati.

The Compagnia dei Tipi Loschi was born in 1993 with a charism of evangelizing youth. It models itself after elements of Frassati’s personal group of friends, which went by the same name.

Since its founding, the contemporary group has grown to include local schools with 120 students, and a daycare with 30 students. The Tipi Loschi also run a group of cooperatives — groups that help incorporate people in the workforce through employment placement, apprenticeships, and trade school — an afterschool program, a screen printing workshop, a radio station, and a sports association with 150 members. Hundreds of young Catholics go to the group’s activities each week.

“The name comes from Frassati himself,” said Marco Sermarini, the group’s founder.

“I Tipi Loschi means something like ‘the wise guys,’ or ‘the usual suspects,’ a group of people, let’s say, that wouldn’t be advisable to frequent,” he told The Pillar. “And Frassati, who was a jokester, decided to give an unserious name to a rather serious thing: his group of Catholic friends who prayed for each other and helped each other grow in the faith.”

The original Tipi Loschi were about 20 in total. Beyond praying for each other, they usually went hiking in the mountains near Turin together.

The group, founded a year and a half before Frassati’s death in 1925, split up after most of the members graduated from the university.

But when a group of Italian Catholics was looking to start a youth evangelization movement more than 60 years later, they decided to resurrect the name.

“There’s a funny story involving the name: in 1999, Saint John Paul II called for a demonstration in favor of freedom of education in Italy in Saint Peter’s Square, and over 100,000 people went,” Sermarini said.

“Some of the members of our group went with a big banner that said ‘I Tipi Loschi amano il Papa.’ The police didn’t take kindly to a banner that said something like ‘The usual suspects love the pope,’ so they spent almost the whole duration of meeting with the pope in a police station near the Vatican being questioned, despite their attempts at explaining they were a Catholic group,” Sermarini said laughing.

The controversial banner. Courtesy of the Compagnia dei Tipi Loschi .

The contemporary Tipi Loschi started in 1993 after a group of boy scouts was expelled from the scouting group and subsequently tasked by the local bishop to start a movement for young people.

“We were all involved in the Catholic scout movement, but it had become quite progressive. We wanted to name our clan after Frassati but we were met with resistance, and after so many issues, we were asked to leave. But the bishop at the time saw we had the charisma of evangelizing the youth and asked us to start something,” he said.

And so the modern-day Compagnia dei Tipi Loschi was born.

The movement has Frassati and other two Catholic saints as its co-patrons.

“First, it’s Pier Giorgio, who didn’t do any miracles in his life, he spent his life in contact with others, and it’s something that strikes us all, because we are called to be fire in all we do, as Saint Catherine of Siena said, in the context in which we live,” Pier Giorgio Sermarini, Marco’s eldest son, told The Pillar.

“Then, it’s Saint John Bosco, because of his love for the youth, which is part of our charisma. And the third is Saint Francis Xavier, who gives us the idea of the mission, because he kept all the names of his friends in his heart,” Pier Giorgio added.

—

Sermarini first saw an image of Frassati during a social service event with his scouting troop when he was 19 years old.

Each year, he said, his troop would visit Santa Gemma, a home for poor children, mostly orphans, in San Benedetto.

“There, I saw a picture of this strong young man with a beautiful face, but I didn’t have a clue who Frassati was. This was 1984 or 1985, there was no internet, I had never heard of him. I asked one of the women who ran the home and she told me that he was un bravo ragazzo, a great young man. But my mom always said I was a bravo ragazzo, at least in public, and my picture wasn’t hanging on a wall,” Sermarini added, laughing.

Some time later, after going to Mass, Sermarini found in the church’s bookstore a book about Frassati’s life and decided to buy it.

“I was studying at the university, so I never had any money, but strangely that day, I had the exact amount to buy the book. I read it and I fell in love with the life of this young man. I was awe-struck. And by reading the book and a series of strange circumstances I would find out that the founder of this house for poor children was one of the original Tipi Loschi, Francesco Vittorio Massetti, who was from San Benedetto del Tronto.”

The house was founded after Massetti, while visiting his family over Christmas, saw several destitute children without shoes and invited them to come home with him, because his family was wealthy.

“This house in San Benedetto was loved by everyone, even by the communists, because of the work they did,” Sermarini said.

Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassatti (second from right to left) with Francesco Massetti to his left. Courtesy picture.

Sermarini believes that Frassati’s most communicable feature was his joy, which is what led him to make him the main patron of the modern Tipi Loschi.

He said Frassati’s joy - and sense of humor - are particularly notable given the rather serious family in which he was raised.

“What’s striking about Frassati is that he was part of one of the bourgeois families in Turin, his father was an agnostic liberal, a senator of the Italian Kingdom, a man with economic means, lecturer in law, and the founder of what today still is one of the main Italian newspapers, La Stampa,” he said.

Frassati’s mother, Adelaide Ametis, was a famous painter who had paintings commissioned by Victor Emmanuel III, the Italian king.

“It’s strange that Pier Giorgio turned out to be as devout as he was,” said Sermarini. “But it was even stranger that he turned out to be such a funny guy. His parents were very stern people. But Pier Giorgio messed with everyone.”

During his time in the university, Frassati also became known for making enemies in fascist, socialist, anarchist, and communist circles.

“He never backed down. He wasn’t afraid of anyone,” Sermarini added.

“Once they held a protest in support of the pope in Rome, and he was arrested with some of his friends. When the police realized that they had arrested the son of Senator Frassati, they let him go after his sister went to pick him up. His sister, Luciana, who died when she was 105 years old, once told me that she had lost count of how many times she had gone to the police to pick him up because he always got in trouble,” he said.

—

Frassati in the mountains. Public Domain.

The new Tipi Loschi started in 1993 with about 40 young people in the town of Grottamare, but in 2012 they moved to a property in San Benedetto del Tronto that they now call The Shire.

“One of the reasons why we bought this was because it has a big soccer field, because of our sports association. Ironically, we haven’t fixed up the field yet, we’ve fixed everything else up but that, because providence decided for us to do things a little differently,” Pier Giorgio added.

“When I first set foot in this place I was 13. Now I’m 28 and we’ve been working on it slowly. This was all abandoned, owned by the local hospital but not put to use for a while.”

After being asked how they finance the purchase of properties and the activities of the group, Sermarini laughed.

“We’re a bit medieval. We find it incoherent to go to the bank to ask for a loan before asking your friends for help, it kind of feels like you trust the bank more than your friends. We don’t go to the bank, we might be a little crazy, but we try to do things together,” Sermarini said.

“Our community has grown around this kind of experience, of finding the money for our things together. So we usually buy everything between the main members of the community, who are somewhere around 200, and then we have people around Italy and the world who know and love what we're doing, and want to help us,” he added.

The property is owned by a social cooperative composed of members of the Tipi Loschi.

“The aim was to give legal form to our commitment to seek out and help people in need. So, some members of the cooperative gave a loan to the cooperative, and then the cooperative paid it back over 10 years to buy the plot. As for building the house, someone made a donation.”

“We’ve basically travelled a path that was common a few centuries ago but has become forgotten and rejected because it conflicts with certain capitalist ideas. This idea of lending between people was the same idea that our ancestors had 600 years ago, when the Franciscans founded the Monti di Pietà, by which they tried to give loans without interest, without usury,” he added.

The Monti di Pietà were run by confraternities mostly in Italy and Spain, made up by laypeople, and one of its main proponents was Saint James of the Marches, a 15th century Franciscan friar who was born in Montepradone, a few minutes from San Benedetto del Tronto.

“Saint James’ incorrupt body is here in Montepradone, he was an extraordinary saint in the sense that he did frankly miraculous things like walking on water. There was a time in which someone was killed and cut into pieces, and he put the pieces back together,” Pier Giorgio said.

“But he was also well-educated, he had been a judge and a notary, and he was the author of many statutes of these Monti di Pietà,” Sermarini added.

Sermarini said that both Chesterton and Saint James of the Marches helped to inspire their vision.

“Chesterton is important for us because of distributism, and I think Saint James’ idea is quite similar. We bought this place not for ourselves, but for our youth, because that’s our calling. To join the Tipi Loschi you don’t have to pay anything, the only thing we do is pray for each other, because that’s the reason why Frassati created the original Tipi Loschi, so when you join the Tipi Loschi, you commit yourself to praying a decade of the Rosary for all the other members, for the pope and for the Church,” Pier Giorgio said.

The Tipi Loschi after a meeting. Courtesy photo.

“A friend of ours said something that I don't think is wrong, which is that we are a medieval confraternity transported to the 21st century.”

The group’s activities are varied, with catechesis for children and high school students every Saturday, a meeting for university students and young professionals on Fridays, a Catholic book club on Tuesdays, and a meeting of families on Wednesdays.

“We now have meetings with families because most of the young people that started coming in 1993 now have their own families, so on Wednesdays all the families come here to pray the Rosary, sometimes there’s a talk, and we have dinner together.”

However, according to the Sermarinis, the group’s most significant aspect is community.

“We have the Chesterton school, and then most of us have gone to the university, mostly in Macerata and Ancona. So, the idea ever since has been to live our college life as Pier Giorgio lived it, with charity and in community, to actually live elbow by elbow,” Pier Giorgio said.

“When we speak about community, people ask us if we live in the same house, but no, everyone goes to their own home, with their own wives and husbands, their own children,” Sermarini said laughing.

“But we see each other, we meet every week, and it’s a small city, so most of us live close to each other. If you take a stroll around San Benedetto it’s not hard to find one of the Tipi Loschi around,” he added.

For the Sermarinis, the fact that they’ve seen the movement grow in their own hometown has been significant.

“We’re grateful for what our city has given us. San Benedetto is a beautiful place, it has given us the faith. We have always lived here, my grandmother lived here, she was a devout woman who transmitted the faith to the family,” Pier Giorgio added. “We have always been able to live this way, and everyone knows us in the town.”

The group received some international recognition after it was featured in the 2016 bestselling book The Benedict Option, but members believe that, much like the book, their nature has been misunderstood.

“We haven’t fled to the mountains, we’re normal people living in our hometown, but people who just know the book by name and don’t know what we’re about ask if we have retreated to the hills. I only can tell them that they should come meet us after they have actually read the book, because this is not what this is about,” Sermarini said.

“We’re in the world, one sign of this is that we have many kids that come to us and they don’t even know how to do the Sign of the Cross. We’re not attracting practicing Catholics only, but people who haven’t been catechized, and that’s part of our mission,” he added.

—

Sermarini said that they noticed that San Benedetto had a great concentration of young people who couldn’t go to college because they needed to work, which moved them to start a cooperative to help the young people through employment placement, apprenticeships, and trade school.

“Through the cooperative, we employ many young people who usually lack economic means, and we teach them to work as bricklayers, to paint, to be gardeners, carpenters, to learn how to work in a screen printing workshop,” Sermarini said. “And we also have a trade school for cooks, electricians and beauty therapy.”

“So, the idea of the confraternity is not wrong. We try to be present in our environment, not so we get entangled with worldliness, but to bring hope to people,” Pier Giorgio added.

One of the main works for which the Tipi Loschi are known is the Chesterton School, part of the broader Chesterton Schools Network founded in 2008.

“In fact, we were born in the same year as the original Chesterton Academy in the U.S. without being connected to each other,” Sermarini told The Pillar.

The idea of starting a school occurred to Sermarini when his son was about to start secondary school. He and three other friends had children at the same age, and had all studied in a school run by a religious congregation, which didn’t offer a secondary school, so the sole option was sending their children to a public school.

“But after putting in so much work to help them grow as Christians, we didn’t want to lose it. The public schools back then weren’t as ideological as today, but they weren’t neutral. We already saw they were in nosedive mode, because public schools usually express the ideology in fashion at the time,” Sermarini said.

As the Italian constitution protects the parents’ right to educate their children according to their own convictions, many parents have developed parental schools, namely, schools run and owned by the parents, such as San Benedetto’s Chesterton School.

“At this time, my wife Federica was pregnant with our fifth child, so when I came up to her with this idea of creating a parental school,” said Sermarini. “She was like ‘Okay, but you need to do it yourself, because I'm busy making your fifth child.’ So, I started looking for teachers.”

“I started looking for teachers and support, but everyone said no. I was disillusioned, until I finally found a young man who had just graduated in what in Italy we call Letters, which in English would be Humanities, which was perfect, because in Italy if you study letters, you can teach history, literature, geography, and Latin, and he agreed to come with us,” he said. “And then I told my wife and she started sweating because she knew it was for real.”

Federica, Sermarini’s wife, died in 2021 of cancer, but he and many in the community believe she was the motor behind the Tipi Loschi and the school.

Marco and Federica Sermarini. Courtesy picture.

“My wife followed me in everything, we fought a lot, but she supported me in everything. It’s not the same without her, but we go on,” Sermarini said.

“Federica really had this power of bringing people together, none of this would exist without her,” Giorgio, one of the main collaborators of the school, told The Pillar.

The school started with the secondary school in 2008. Then as the children grew older, they started a high school and eventually also a daycare. Finally, in 2022, they opened a primary school.

Asked about the reason for naming the school after Chesterton, Sermarini said that, while Chesterton was not an educator, some of his ideas can be applied to education.

“Chesterton has this idea of Christianity being ‘totalizing,’ having to do with every single thing in our lives. So, Christianity has to do with culture, with education, with life itself. Education is key so Christian culture can actually change our lives,” he added.

“This is our educational philosophy: that Christianity has something to do with everything in our lives and that everything can be seen in light of Christianity. This is what in the English-speaking world they’d call ‘liberal arts,’ this totalizing idea that unites the structure of the world, the universe, and society. This is the idea behind it.”

Chesterton’s Ballad of the White Horse adorning one of the walls of the school. Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.

Another key feature of the Chesterton School’s education philosophy and the Tipi Loschi is encouraging the interests of their younger members.

“Look, we have two conditions whenever kids show an interest in something in the school or the Tipi Loschi: That 1) it’s normal, so no rave parties or something of the like, and 2) that they will do it as Pier Giorgio would do it, which is how we came to have a garden, some animals, and an oven to make pizzas, if they show an interest in these things and want to do them well, we’ll arrange it for them,” Sermarini said.

“So it’s about doing it ‘Alla Pier Giorgio,’ it’s about doing everything in our lives as Christians, even the smallest things, and it changes the way you see and do things,” Pier Giorgio added.

Sermarini believes that both Chesterton and Frassati recognized the Christian imperative for unity of life.

“Back in Frassati’s time, ecclesiastical institutions kept everything separated, you have dozens if not hundreds of associations, the association of the night worshipers, the association of the sick, the association of those who took the sick to pilgrimages, and so on. This was done in good faith, but Christian life is a unity,” Sermarini said.

Chesterton’s Father Brown with Flambeau in another of the school’s walls. Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.

“Pier Giorgio’s main idea was to show that Christianity had citizenship rights in the lives of the people, that it was not a hobby or something you do on Sundays. It might seem revolutionary, but it's not new. It’s right there in the Gospel, it’s part of our DNA,” he added.

While Frassati is best-known for his sense of humor and his charity, Sermarini believes he should be taken as a role model for evangelization.

“Frassati took every chance as an opportunity to talk about Christ and draw people near God. There’s a story in which, after being beaten by the police, the next day he went to an anti-fascist demonstration and had to run for it.”

“While he was running away from the fascists, one of them told him to come with him, he’d help him escape, because ‘he used to be like him,’ meaning he used to be a Christian. Frassati, with the fascists running after him to beat him up, stopped and asked this guy why he stopped believing.”

“Frassati did what the early Christians did,” said Sermarini. “This is in the DNA of the Church. If one is an actual Christian, this happens, the faith ends up becoming the center of your whole life.”