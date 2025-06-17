The Pillar

Paphnuti
Paphnuti's avatar
Paphnuti
1h

It seems like these are the important changes that need to be integrated into a new document:

1. Clarify and protect due process for the accused.

2. Protect those who come forth with information from penalty for disclosure.

3. Specify and streamline canonical processes and tribunal proceedings.

4. Enhance and invest in support and pastoral care for victims.

5. Operate from a place of goodwill and genuine concern for virtue, not from defensiveness or mere cya.

Joseph
Joseph
29m

Frankly, my new archbishop could not have made a better first impression. This is excellent. I especially appreciate the commitment to transparent processes and outcomes, due process rights for the accused, and the right of victims to meet personally with the bishop.

