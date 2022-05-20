On Friday afternoon, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco released a statement announcing that U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is barred from receiving the Eucharist in the Archdiocese of San Francisco, due to her efforts to codify federal protections for abortion.

Numerous U.S. bishops have responded to Cordileone’s statement. The Pillar will compile those responses here, and update as statements become available.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco. Credit: Steubenville Conferences (CC_BY_3.0).

Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver:

I know Archbishop Cordileone to be a shepherd with the heart and mind of Christ, who truly desires to lead others towards Christ’s love, mercy, and promise of eternal salvation…He has made every attempt to try and avoid this step… [T]his issue is not about politics or simply enforcing Church rules, but rather about love – love for the individual and love for the entire community. Church teaching is clear that people endanger their souls if they are separated from God because of grave sin and then receive the most Holy Eucharist in an unworthy manner. If the Church truly loves them, as she does, then it is more than appropriate to call them back to an intimate relationship with each person of the Trinity through repentance before receiving the body and blood of Jesus in a way that risks their eternal salvation… And when that person is a public person, love for the community means guarding against scandal and confusion and allowing others to be led into sin if they don’t see the issue addressed in an appropriate and compassionate manner. -May 20 statement, excerpt

Bishop Donald Hying of Madison:

I fully support Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s prudent decision to recognize that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, has persistently taken public positions in support of legal abortion, contrary to her professed Catholic faith, choosing to separate herself from full communion with the Catholic Church, and therefore is not to present herself for the reception of Holy Communion in the Archdiocese of San Francisco. Archbishop Cordileone’s public statement made it clear that this serious measure is ‘purely pastoral, not political’ in a further attempt ‘to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, and the danger to her own soul she is risking…’ This is not a decision that was made rashly, but rather one made after almost ten years of patient dialogue and repeated attempts at reconciliation with the congresswoman and the consistently held teachings of the Catholic Church. Please join me in prayer for Speaker Pelosi, that she may embrace the sacred truth and dignity of the human person, formed in the womb, in the image of God. -May 20 statement

Bishop James Conley of Lincoln:

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler:

Bishop Robert Vasa of Santa Rosa (where Pelosi has a vacation home):