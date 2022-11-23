The 'synodal style' - A correspondence look at US synod reports

As the Church’s global synod on synodality begins its “continental phase,” it’s very likely the process has thus far produced reports containing something in the order of nine million words.

The average U.S. diocese produced a synodal summary document of 3,998 words — about 10 pages. If all 2,248 Catholic dioceses in the world produced similar reports, the sum total would come close to nine million.

In the U.S., in other countries, and at the Vatican, organizers of the synodal process have faced the monumental challenge of synthesizing synodal documents from around the world — drawing key themes and ideas from meetings, at the diocesan level, or from diocesan and regional documents, at higher levels. Organizers have emphasized that in their view, that process is qualitative, not quantitative. That makes the accuracy of the process difficult to assess.

While a quantitative look at synodal reports does not capture the reasons for choices made, it can give some insight into how synod documents compare to each other, and how they were produced.

To take a shot at gleaning that kind of analysis, The Pillar has collected the texts of all available diocesan synodal syntheses in the U.S., along with the regional and national synthesis documents for the US.

We also collected the text from the global “Working Document for the Continental Stage” and from the 17 other national synthesis documents from around the world which were published in English.

Our plan is to use several kinds of textual analysis to evaluate the synodal documents. There are limits to this kind of analysis — but there are also insights that can be gleaned.

Last month, The Pillar created some word clouds, to assess the frequency with which some words were used in synodal documents.

This month, we’ve got another approach: We used a suite of software called KH Coder (primarily used by academics to conduct quantitative content analysis) to analyze and compare patterns and usage in those documents.

Using a technique called correspondence analysis, it is possible to compare the words and phrases used in multiple documents, to see which distinctive words they have in common and which ones set them apart from each other.

What can be learned from this process?

Well, on one hand, correspondence analysis shows nothing but patterns, and frequency relationships — data that by itself might prove very little. But on the other hand, those patterns make suggestions — and in the case of the synod on synodality in the U.S., they suggest marked breaks in style and approach at each level of synodality synthesis.

Read on to see what we mean.

Pastoral: 12/10,000

The data visualization below is a correspondence analysis for one ecclesiastical region of the United States — Region 1, which consists of the dioceses in New England, in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

The visualization looks at the published synodal reports for dioceses in Region 1, and the regional synthesis report for the same region:



The analysis focuses on the most frequently appearing distinctive words that appear in the data set.

Distinctive words are those which appear more commonly in the data set than in an average passage of English writing. An extremely common word, like “a” or “that,” will not appear in this textual analysis because it will be equally common in any document written in English.

By contrast, a word like “synod” would not appear frequently in an average English document but does appear frequently in the synodal documents. Thus, “synod” will appear as one of the distinctive words in the analysis

Words that appear near the spot where the horizontal and vertical axes intersect - the 0,0 origin point - are words that appear with similar frequency throughout all documents in Region 1.

Words that appear more frequently in some documents than in others are plotted further from the origin point. The more lopsided a word’s representation in the data set, the further from the origin point it will appear.

The seven diocesan documents and the regional synthesis document are also plotted on the graph.

The analysis shows a few things.

First, the synod report for the Diocese of Fall River is the closest report to the origin point of the graph – that means its text is closest to the average usage of words and phrases across the entire region.

Here’s an example: the Diocese of Fall River used the word “pastoral” 12 times per 10,000 words, an average frequency for the Region 1 data set. The Archdiocese of Hartford used the word “pastoral” most frequently, at a rate of 21 times per 10,000 words. Because Hartford used “pastoral” most often, the word appears at the bottom left of the graph, very near where the Archdiocese of Hartford is plotted.

The Diocese of Providence used the word “pastoral” less frequently than the average - seven times per 10,000 words - and the diocese is thus plotted to the right of the graph, on the opposite side of the origin point from where the word “pastoral” is plotted – the distance shows that Providence used the word less often than the average.

The Diocese of Springfield used the word “pastoral” least of all, just three times per 10,000 words, so the diocese is plotted at the upper left, the furthest from where “pastoral” is plotted.

“Liturgy” is another example.

The word “liturgy” is plotted closest to the Archdiocese of Hartford, whose synodal report used “liturgy” 15 times per 10,000 words. By comparison, the Diocese of Providence mentioned liturgy once per 10,000 words and the Diocese of Springfield used the word three times per 10,000 words.

You might have noticed that the Region 1 report - its regional synthesis document - is plotted closest to the Archdiocese of Hartford on the graph.

That placement shows that the Hartford report and the Region 1 report have more similar usage frequency than other reports. The closeness of those reports could suggest that the Region 1 report was most influenced by the Archdiocese of Hartford report, especially if some of the concepts they shared were very distinctive.

Of course, language patterns - word frequency and usage - cannot alone definitively establish which diocesan reports most influenced a regional report. The similarities only note a correlation. But the correlation is there – in a correspondence analysis, both the Hartford report and the regional synthesis were far from the origin point, and relatively close to one another.

Below are the correspondence analysis graphs for all 14 regions of the Latin Church in the USCCB. Region 15 consists of the Eastern Catholic eparchies in the United States and did not publish a synodal summary document.

An additional synodal report, published under the title "Region 16", was created as summary of synodal reflections contributed by Catholic organizations, universities, religious orders, and other non-diocesan participants.

Because the individual reports summarized under Region 16 are not available online, there is not a Region 16 graph in this analysis, but the Region 16 synthesis report is plotted in the national graphs below.

Region 1

Archdiocese of Boston

Diocese of Bridgeport

Diocese of Burlington

Diocese of Fall River

Archdiocese of Hartford

Diocese of Manchester

Diocese of Norwich

Diocese of Portland

Diocese of Providence

Diocese of Springfield in Massachusetts

Diocese of Worcester



Region 2

Diocese of Albany

Diocese of Brooklyn

Diocese of Buffalo

Archdiocese of New York

Diocese of Ogdensburg

Diocese of Rochester

Diocese of Rockville Centre

Diocese of Syracuse



Region 3

Diocese of Allentown

Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown

Diocese of Camden

Diocese of Erie

Diocese of Greensburg

Diocese of Harrisburg

Diocese of Metuchen

Archdiocese of Newark

Diocese of Paterson

Archdiocese of Philadelphia

Diocese of Pittsburgh

Diocese of Scranton

Diocese of Trenton



Region 4

Diocese of Arlington

Archdiocese of Baltimore

Diocese of Richmond

Diocese of Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA

Archdiocese of Washington (District of Columbia)

Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

Diocese of Wilmington



Region 5

Diocese of Alexandria

Diocese of Baton Rouge

Diocese of Biloxi

Diocese of Birmingham

Diocese of Covington

Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

Diocese of Jackson

Diocese of Knoxville

Diocese of Lafayette in Louisiana

Diocese of Lake Charles

Diocese of Lexington

Archdiocese of Louisville

Diocese of Memphis

Archdiocese of Mobile

Diocese of Nashville

Archdiocese of New Orleans

Diocese of Owensboro

Diocese of Shreveport



Region 6

Archdiocese of Cincinnati

Diocese of Cleveland

Diocese of Columbus

Archdiocese of Detroit

Diocese of Gaylord

Diocese of Grand Rapids

Diocese of Kalamazoo

Diocese of Lansing

Diocese of Marquette

Diocese of Saginaw

Diocese of Steubenville

Diocese of Toledo

Diocese of Youngstown

Region 7

Diocese of Belleville

Archdiocese of Chicago

Diocese of Evansville

Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

Diocese of Gary

Diocese of Green Bay

Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Diocese of Joliet

Diocese of La Crosse

Diocese of Lafayette in Indiana

Diocese of Madison

Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Diocese of Peoria

Diocese of Rockford

Diocese of Springfield in Illinois

Diocese of Superior

Region 8

Diocese of Bismarck

Diocese of Crookston

Diocese of Duluth

Diocese of Fargo

Diocese of New Ulm

Diocese of Rapid City

Diocese of Saint Cloud

Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis

Diocese of Sioux Falls

Diocese of Winona-Rochester

Region 9

Diocese of Davenport

Diocese of Des Moines

Diocese of Dodge City

Archdiocese of Dubuque

Diocese of Grand Island

Diocese of Jefferson City

Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas

Diocese of Kansas City-Saint Joseph

Diocese of Lincoln

Archdiocese of Omaha

Archdiocese of Saint Louis

Diocese of Salina

Diocese of Sioux City

Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau

Diocese of Wichita

Region 10

Diocese of Amarillo

Diocese of Austin

Diocese of Beaumont

Diocese of Brownsville

The Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter

Diocese of Corpus Christi

Diocese of Dallas

Diocese of El Paso

Diocese of Fort Worth

Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Diocese of Laredo

Diocese of Little Rock

Diocese of Lubbock

Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

Diocese of San Angelo

Archdiocese of San Antonio

Diocese of Tulsa

Diocese of Tyler

Diocese of Victoria

Region 11

Diocese of Fresno

Diocese of Honolulu

Diocese of Las Vegas

Archdiocese of Los Angeles

Diocese of Monterey

Diocese of Oakland

Diocese of Orange

Diocese of Reno

Diocese of Sacramento

Diocese of San Bernardino

Diocese of San Diego

Archdiocese of San Francisco

Diocese of San Jose

Diocese of Santa Rosa

Diocese of Stockton

Region 12

Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau

Diocese of Baker

Diocese of Boise

Diocese of Fairbanks

Diocese of Great Falls-Billings

Diocese of Helena

Archdiocese of Portland

Archdiocese of Seattle

Diocese of Spokane

Diocese of Yakima

Region 13

Diocese of Cheyenne

Diocese of Colorado Springs

Archdiocese of Denver

Diocese of Gallup

Diocese of Las Cruces

Diocese of Phoenix

Diocese of Pueblo

Diocese of Salt Lake City

Archdiocese of Santa Fe

Diocese of Tucson

Region 14

Archdiocese of Atlanta

Diocese of Charleston

Diocese of Charlotte

Archdiocese of Miami

Diocese of Orlando

Diocese of Palm Beach

Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee

Diocese of Raleigh

Diocese of Saint Augustine

Diocese of Saint Petersburg

Diocese of Savannah

Diocese of Venice

‘Synodal style’

During a press briefing about the synod on synodality at this month’s meeting of the USCCB, Bishop Daniel Flores, who is responsible for coordinating the USCCB’s contributions to the synod, talked about developing a “synodal style” within the Church.

Textual analysis suggests that in fact the Catholic Church in the U.S. has three different synodal styles, or at least three different synodal vocabularies.

Analyzing all available U.S. documents revealed significant differences between diocesan reports taken as a group, regional syntheses, and the USCCB’s national synthesis document.

Take a look:

Diocesan reports spoke more often about the local institutions of Catholic life, mentioning parishes and schools more often than the regional and conference level documents did. Diocesan reports also spoke more frequently about God, Jesus, and the Mass.

Indeed, God was mentioned five times as often in the diocesan documents as in the national synthesis prepared by the USCCB.

The regional and national-level reports spoke more often about the Eucharist, and also discussed the abuse crisis more often.

The national synthesis document also stood out from the regional and diocesan documents in its use of terminology specific to the synod on synodality.

The frequency of the words “synodal” and “synodality” was more than twice as high in the national document as in the regional and diocesan ones. And the national document referred to “discernment” three times as often as did diocesan and regional documents.

While regional documents as a whole were significantly different from the national document, we were curious whether some individual regional summaries were closer to the national document.

The graph below shows a correspondence analysis of only the national document and the regional summaries. Most regional documents are clustered at the upper right, on the opposite side of the origin point from the national document — indicating that the frequency with which they use words and phrases is different from the national document.

But Region 7, which includes the upper midwest and Chicago, and Region 12, which includes the Pacific Northwest and Seattle, were the most similar to the national document. Those documents referenced consultation, the “People of God,” the Eucharist, and synodality more than the average region.

Shifting emphases?

Of course, the process of the synod on synodality is in many ways unique.

Rather than being asked to discern the particular state and needs of their flocks, diocesan bishops were asked by the Vatican’s synod secretariat office to summarize and pass on local synodal reports.

But textual analysis suggests that while the regional and national U.S. documents may have intended to fulfill this task, it’s possible they created texts which both summarized and introduced or emphasized new content.

If the process of correspondence analysis can successfully offer a view into the spectrum of diocesan documents from across the United States, it appears that the original diocesan synodal documents mentioned significantly more often parish life, God, and the Mass than did the national synthesis text.

The regional syntheses brought their own change in emphasis, talking about parish life and Jesus less than diocesan document, but adding emphasis on the Eucharist, amid an emphasis on a Eucharistic Revival in the U.S. Church, which may well have been on the minds of those working to summarize the documents.

The national synthesis in turn brought new focus to certain issues that were not present or prominent in the lower-level synodal documents. In particular, the national summary focused more on the abuse crisis in the Church, and on the notion of synodal discernment itself, than did the documents which it was tasked to summarize.

As the synod seeks to reflect on the synodal process at the continental and finally global level, these changes in emphasis as synodal documents are summarized and passed on to higher levels may come to have significant effects on the Church’s understanding of the issues brought up by members of the faithful.

In the next installment of The Pillar's textual analysis, we'll look at national reports from around the globe, and the Vatican-issued “Working Document for the Continental Stage.”

After that, we'll take a look at what thematic "coding groups" can also about how synod documents talked about some controversial synodal topics.

'The Pillar' is a subscriber-supported project doing cool, original, and thoughtful news reporting and analysis on the life of the Catholic Church, just like this.