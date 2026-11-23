The treasurer of the U.S. bishops’ conference told The Pillar that the future of the conference headquarters remains under review, with a task force gathering data on available options.

USCCB headquarters, Washington, D.C. Credit: Fr. Gaurav Schroff, Flickr CC BY SA 2.0.

The task force was charged in November 2025 with leading a review of USCCB’s priorities and operations, after officials disclosed that a loss of federal grant funds and personnel cuts had created a “challenge.”

Among changes under consideration has been the prospect of selling the USCCB’s Washington, DC, office building, which is occupied only to about 50%, according to a conference spokesperson.