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Andrew Leingang's avatar
Andrew Leingang
12m

*Jokingly, in the voice of Peregrin Took*

“We’ve had one Exhaustive Litigation of All the Evidence, yes. What about Second Exhaustive Litigation of All the Evidence?”

In seriousness, though, I feel bad for Ed knowing he’ll have to work through this whole mess once again. Thank you so much for all your hard work covering this story! I truly believe it’s important (and thankless) work.

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