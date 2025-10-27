A senior Vatican official met with Belarus’ leader Alexander Lukashenko Monday amid a flurry of contacts between the two states.

Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti meets with Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Oct. 27, 2025. Credit: Screenshot from @beltavideo YouTube channel.

Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, met Oct. 27 with the Belarusian president, who has led the Eastern European country with an iron grip since 1994.

A video published by the Belarusian state news agency Belta showed the two men engaging in a warm conversation in a meeting room at the Independence Palace in the capital, Minsk.

Lukashenko, who has presided over a crackdown on the Catholic Church in Belarus since 2020, told the Italian cardinal he looked forward to discussing “all the issues that may have accumulated in our relationship.”

After the meeting, Gugerotti appeared to criticize the international community for isolating Belarus, which is one of Russia’s closest allies and served as a launchpad for the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“For us, isolation is unacceptable — to isolate peoples, countries…” the cardinal was quoted as saying by state media. “This is a policy that, in fact, only brings harm. It is a suicidal policy. All people of good will must work together and cooperate to end the war.”

Gugerotti also said that the weight of sanctions — many of which have targeted Belarus since 2020 — typically falls on the general populace.

“This contributes neither to dialogue nor to development,” he commented.

The meeting between Gugerotti and Lukashenko followed a series of noteworthy exchanges between Belarus and the Holy See.

During an Oct. 16 private audience at the Vatican, Archbishop Iosif Staneuski of Minsk-Mohilev presented an official written invitation to Pope Leo XIV to visit Belarus.

Staneuski, the president of the Belarusian bishops’ conference, noted that 2026 would mark 35 years since the restoration of Catholic structures in Belarus following the collapse of communism.

The archbishop said: “The time has come for the pope to visit the believers of the Catholic Church and all the inhabitants of our homeland.”

No pope has ever set foot in Belarus, which was part of the Soviet Union before the country declared independence in 1991. Around 15% of the predominantly Eastern Orthodox nation’s 9 million population is Catholic.

Also on Oct. 16, Cardinal Gugerotti met with Yury Ambrazevich, Belarus’ ambassador to the Holy See, ahead of his trip to Belarus. The Belarusian foreign ministry said the officials discussed “topical issues of cooperation between Belarus and the Holy See in the areas of Cardinal Gugerotti’s competence.”

The foreign ministry may have been referring to the country’s Greek Catholics, who are the responsibility of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches. Latin Catholics in Belarus far outnumber Greek Catholics, who are led by Fr. Jan Gajek, the apostolic administrator of the Belarusian Greek Catholic Church since 2023.

On Oct. 22, approximately 500 Belarusian Catholics, mainly from the Minsk-Mogilev archdiocese, made a Jubilee pilgrimage to St. Peter’s Basilica. Archbishop Staneuski presided at a Belarusian-language Mass in the Basilica. Around 20 priests concelebrated.

Gugerotti, who served as apostolic nuncio in Belarus from 2011 to 2015, returned to the country Oct. 23 as Leo XIV’s special envoy to celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Pinsk diocese in southern Belarus.

Addressing bishops Oct. 24 at the Church of St. Benedict in Pinsk, he said: “It is very important for me to look you in the eye, to let you feel how much the pope loves you, how proud the Catholic Church is of you today, and to let you feel the heart of the Church beating throughout the world.”

The Italian cardinal’s trip culminated Oct. 25 with a Mass at Pinsk Cathedral marking the centenary. Gugerotti reportedly discussed a possible papal visit with Belarusian media in Pinsk.

“Although the pope has many tasks and responsibilities, we will do everything we possibly can for it,” he was quoted as saying.

The following day, the cardinal presided at a Mass for young people at the Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross in Brest, one of the country’s oldest cities. He told them he wished to share Pope Leo’s blessing with them.

“Do not put it in your pocket, but share it with everyone in this city who is waiting for support and consolation. And with the entire country, which should not feel isolated, abandoned, forgotten by everyone,” he said.

“God loves everyone. And He wants everyone to live in joy and happiness in their daily lives. And this wish comes to you from Catholics all over the world. There are 1 billion 400 million of us!”

Despite the high-level contacts between the Vatican and Belarus, clergy continue to fall foul of the Belarusian authorities.

In September, the Polish Br. Grzegorz Gaweł, O.Carm, was detained in the northern town of Lepel for alleged espionage. Video footage showed members of the country’s national intelligence agency bundling the 27-year-old Carmelite out of a car and onto the ground. Polish authorities dismissed the spying allegation as “nonsense.” Gaweł could face up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

Also in September, the Catholic journalist Ihar Losik was freed after five years in prison. The 33-year-old was one of 52 political prisoners freed after U.S. President Donald Trump appealed to Lukashenko, promising an easing of sanctions on Belarus’ national airline in return.

In early October, the Belarusian Catholic news website katolik.life shared what it said was a message from Fr. Henryk Okołotowicz, a priest serving an 11-year prison sentence in Belarus for “high treason.”

Okołotowicz, who was sentenced in December 2024, reportedly said he was finding strength in the rosary and the example of Cardinal Kazimierz Świątek, who spent 10 years in Soviet camps and served as the Archbishop of Minsk-Mohilev from 1991 to 2006.

Okołotowicz was detained in November 2023, reportedly on suspicion of “extremism.”

Belarusian authorities have cracked down on civil society following mass protests in 2020, after Lukashenko claimed victory in a presidential election that Western countries concluded was neither free nor fair.

Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, the most prominent Catholic leader in Belarus at the time, offered pastoral support to jailed protesters. Returning from a trip to neighboring Poland, he was refused re-entry to Belarus by border officials, creating a diplomatic crisis that required Vatican intervention. He was eventually permitted to return, but Pope Francis accepted his resignation as Archbishop of Minsk-Mogilev days later.

The Belarusian government has insisted it is engaged in a battle against “extremism.” But human rights activists say the concept is loosely defined and applied to any actions, public statements, or social media posts deemed critical of the authorities.