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Nicole's avatar
Nicole
1h

I ask the Holy Spirit to reign in the hearts of all who discuss this publicly, for the good of all separated brethren, Catholic, Protestant, and Orthodox. God makes beautiful things out of dust. Let it be so here.

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Ego Peccator's avatar
Ego Peccator
1h

If I'm reading this correctly, it does indeed mean that any laity or clergy continuing to attend SSPX Masses and receive the Sacraments from them are excommunicated. I wonder if this means also attending their schools or other functions hosted by them.

I welcome corrections if this is not the case and my understanding is skewed.

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