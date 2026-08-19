The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JohnP BHM's avatar
JohnP BHM
10h

I have great hopes with Fr Mengelle as the vicar general. Over the past 6 years I have known him, he is a tireless workhorse and a lover of Lord in the Sacred Scriptures.

Reply
Share
Sherwood Jones's avatar
Sherwood Jones
9h

While not being able to comment on the substance of this article, I would just note that the pastor of the only Catholic parish in Gaza, Holy Family Catholic Church, is an IVE priest, Fr. Gabriel Romanelli. Cardinal Pizzaballa seems to like him, and that’s good enough for me.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture