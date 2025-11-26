A newly released Vatican financial statement touts a dramatic rise in income, and reports the near halving of the Vatican’s structural budget deficit.



While the statement — the first to be released since 2022 — points to improvements, it does not address the significant Vatican pension deficit, and shows the Vatican is depending on short-term revenue sources to shore up its ongoing operational shortfall.

Signage outside the Holy See’s Secretariat for the Economy. Pillar image.

In a summary report released Nov. 26 by the Secretariat for the Economy, the Holy See announced its financial results for the financial year ending in 2024.

According to the report, the Vatican’s structural budget deficit was almost halved between 2023 and 2024, dropping from 83.5 million euros to less than 44.5 million. At the same time, the secretariat reported rises in income for the Holy See including through external donations, financial investment performance, and operational income generation.

The results show the combined institutions of the Holy See posting a modest surplus of 1.6 million euros — the first time in years that the Vatican has finished a year notionally in the black.

Operational costs, according to the report, grew by nearly 40 million euros from 2023 to 2024, to a total of 1.275 billion which, according to the report, represent rising employment costs and inflation offset by ongoing costcutting measures.

The results, which were generated internally last year prior to the illness and death of Pope Franics, shed new light on the final reforming push of the previous pope, and offer a positive beginning to the pontificate of Pope Leo XIV, elected earlier this year.

They also would appear to be in contrast to the raft of urgent financial reforms and increasingly dire public statements made by Pope Francis in the final months of his pontificate, and lend support to Pope Leo’s assertions that the Vatican’s financial circumstances were improving.

While broadly offering good news, the financial statements issued Wednesday do not address some underlying serious financial issues at the Vatican, including the city state’s unfunded pension liability.

The report also indicates that much of the increase in revenue for 2024 was generated by one-off realizations of investment growth, raising questions about longer-term expectations for sustained results.

According to the report released by the Secretariat for the Economy, SPE, the Holy See’s annual budget shortfall shrunk from 2023 to 2024 in the face of increased revenue from stable sources as well as the realization of capital gains from investments sold last year.

Income rose from 1.152 billion euros to 1.230 year on year. This increase was, in part, fueled by reportedly better management of steady income sources for the Vatican, including a 7% rise in returns from the Vatican real estate and commercial revenues.

However, recurring operating income still fell short of budgeted operational expenses by more than 33 million euros. The remainder of the 2024 financial year’s returns came from an increase in external donations to the Holy See — up 20 million euros from the previous year — and the realization of investment gains amounting to a declared profit of more than 52 million euros. Details of the sources of external donations are not publicly declared by the Holy See.

According to SPE, the “2024 financial result was particularly strong… and is related to the accounting impact of the sales of historical investments due to the commencement of the Investment Committee’s activity,” highlighting the influence of the committee created by Pope Francis in 2022.

The direct attribution by SPE “of the accounting impact of the sales of historical investments [being] due to the commencement of the Investment Committee’s activity” is itself curious, since the body was erected only to provide oversight of investment proposals to ensure they are aligned with the Church’s social and ethical teachings.

Vatican financial officials have previously told The Pillar that despite this limited legal mandate, the committee has grown into an effective power center among the curia’s financial institutions and is now functionally directing investments.

The 2024 financial statement’s crediting of the committee with ordering the sale of investments would appear to be the first public recognition of the body’s executive financial authority over Vatican investments.

The bumper income levels reported for 2024 also coincide with APSA, the Holy See’s sovereign wealth and asset manager, reporting profits of more than 62 million euros for the same year, and contributing a profit share of 46 million towards meeting the Holy See’s budget — which compensated for the 44.4 million euro deficit and result in the notional surplus of 1.6 million.

However, APSA itself has been the subject of numerous reports and briefings from Vatican financial officials noting that the administration continues to operate without external auditing oversight and below its own required standards for due diligence.

The 2024 report itself makes a guarded appraisal of the year’s returns, noting that much of the revenue which resulted in the halving of the deficit comes from either one-off asset sales and profit realizations or other non-recurring income sources.

“It is important to underline that this improvement is mainly due to an increase in donations and a punctual accounting impact of the investments. It will be necessary to confirm this progress in the coming years,” the report said.

According to the report, “2024 could be a turning point if [emphasis original], after years of stable or growing operating deficit, the Holy See [sees] the reduction of its operating deficit in the coming years.”

Of the Holy See’s various income streams in 2024, some 40% derives from “self-generated sources” like management of its real estate portfolio.

A further 43% came from external donations, and 13% coming from “financial income” — the sale of investments and the realization of profits. Affiliated institutions of the Roman curia reportedly contributed 4% of Vatican budget revenue last year.

The financial statements do not include the Vatican pension fund, which has struggled for years with mounting unfunded liabilities.

Last year, Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Kevin Farrell as the sole director of the Vatican’s pension fund, dismissing the fund’s board in the process.

That move came shortly after Francis informed the College of Cardinals that the fund faced “a serious prospective imbalance,” and that it was “not able to guarantee in the medium term the fulfillment of the pension obligation for future generations.”