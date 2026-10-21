Pope Leo’s lung cancer was fully removed during his recent surgery, and he will not require chemotherapy or radiation, the Vatican announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes a week after the pope was diagnosed with pulmonary adenocarcinoma, a common form of lung cancer.

“Today the definitive histological tests and molecular biology investigations on the material removed during the intervention on the Holy Father were reported,” said an October 21 announcement from Dr. Luigi Carbone, the pope’s personal physician, and Professor Stefano Margaritora, who operated on the pope’s lung last week.

“The results confirmed that it was lung adenocarcinoma and that the disease was localized. A subsequent oncological evaluation confirmed that no further therapy was necessary.”

Pope Leo XIV leads the Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square Oct. 18, the day after returning from Gemelli hospital. Credit: SOPA Images / Alamy.

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The pope underwent surgery on October 13 at the Gamelli hospital to remove a nodule from his lung.

The 90-minute procedure, which took place without any complications, removed the lower lobe of the pope’s right lung. Leo was subsequently diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma.

Adenocarcinoma of the lungs is a common and moderately aggressive form of lung cancer. It often causes coughing, shortness of breath, and chest pain. Survival rates for this form of cancer vary greatly depending on when they are detected and whether they exhibit certain gene mutations.

When caught in the very early stages, pulmonary adenocarcinomas can sometimes be treated by surgery alone. When more advanced, they may require chemotherapy or radiation treatment as well as surgery.

The Vatican did not release information on the staging of the pope’s cancer. But Pope Leo had said ahead of the surgery that the nodule to be removed was small, localized, and “detected at a very early stage.”

Pope Leo was discharged from the hospital October 17, several days ahead of schedule. He continues to recover at home and is expected to make a visit to Latin America next month as planned.