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Matthew Robaszkiewicz's avatar
Matthew Robaszkiewicz
3h

A prayerful hope that many take advantage of this opportunity...

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Stenny's avatar
Stenny
7m

Note that even the laity who have not formally adhered to the schism must resolve not to attend the SSPX. Baring accident or ignorance, continued attendance would seem to be a sign of formal adherence, schism, and excommunication.

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