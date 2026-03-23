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Michael Blissenbach's avatar
Michael Blissenbach
3h

Awesome! Thanks for this, Edgar!

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Meg Schreiber's avatar
Meg Schreiber
4h

What is happening with these posts on the Substack app? Barely any have the audio option available. Is this just a problem with me? I am a paid subscriber. I understand some authors on Substack opt to only allow audio for paid subscribers. It’s been happening for a couple of weeks. Sometimes there is the play audio option but not often. How can this be corrected?

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