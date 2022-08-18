The Vatican will not conduct a canonical trial into sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Cardinal Marc Ouellet, according to an Aug. 18 statement of the Holy See’s press office.

Cardinal Marc Ouellet outside St. Peter’s Basilica in 2003. Credit: REUTERS / Alamy.

The statement said that after a preliminary investigation, Pope Francis had concluded there were “insufficient elements” to open a formal canonical trial for sexual assault by Cardinal Ouellet against a person identified only as “F.”

The Aug. 18 statement by Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See press office said the pope made that decision after “the preliminary investigation entrusted by the pope to Fr. Jacques Servais, S.J., whose conclusion was that there are no elements to initiate a trial against Cardinal Ouellet for sexual assault.”

A preliminary investigation is the first stage undertaken after the allegation of a canonical delict, after which a superior weighs the results to determine whether a formal penal process should be initiated.

The Vatican’s 173-word statement consisted of a single sentence, written in Italian and French, with no official English translation immediately available.

Canadian media reported Tuesday that Ouellet had been accused in a class-action lawsuit of inappropriately touching an intern on several occasions — allegedly giving her unwanted hugs, massages and kisses on the cheek, and touching her posterior at a 2010 event. The woman alleged that on one occasion, Ouellet “held her firmly against him, caressing her back with his hands.”

The alleged victim told Radio-Canada that the unwanted touching took place between 2008 and 2010, while she worked as an intern in the Archdiocese of Quebec, which Ouellet led at that time.

The touching was “quite intrusive … for someone who is my superior, who is the archbishop of Quebec,” the unnamed woman told Radio-Canada.

She alleged one incident in which the cardinal talked about “treating himself” before giving her a kiss on the cheek.

“That made me very uncomfortable, especially the word ‘treating’ himself. As if I was his treat,” she alleged.

Servais, who is not a canon lawyer, is director of the Casa Balthasar, a house of formation run by the Lubac-Balthasar-Speyr Association, for which Ouellet sits on the board.

According to the Holy See, Servais confirmed to the Vatican press office this week that “'There are no grounds to open an investigation into the sexual assault of F. by Card. M. Ouellet.”

“Neither in the written report sent to the Holy Father, nor in the testimony via Zoom that I subsequently took in the presence of a member of the Diocesan Ad Hoc Committee, did this person make any accusation that would provide grounds for such an investigation,” he added.

The statement did not take a direct position on the veracity of the woman’s claims, suggesting instead that they did not seem to demonstrate conduct that would lead a canonical trial.

Notably, the statement indicated that Servais interviewed the woman alleging unwanted sexual misconduct. Initial media reports indicate that the woman was in contact with Servais in early 2021, and has not spoken with him subsequently, but those reports did not make specific mention of an interview.

The woman’s attorney told The Pillar Thursday that he was conferring with his client about the sequence of events and the Holy See’s statement, and would likely provide additional comment subsequently.

Ouellet has not made any public statement about the allegations of misconduct.

The cardinal, 78, was appointed to lead the Vatican’s Congregation for Bishops in 2010. His term of office in that position has expired, and the cardinal is widely expected to retire this autumn.

The Congregation for Bishops is charged with overseeing worldwide investigations of episcopal misconduct, under the aegis of Vos estis lux mundi, 2019 norms on the subject promulgated by Pope Francis.

The class-action lawsuit accusing Ouellet was filed by 101 people, who say they were the victims of clerical sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Quebec, dating back as far as 1940.