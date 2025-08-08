The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Witkowski's avatar
Joe Witkowski
1h

At least in Canada, you are far less likely to have Catholic Christian Nationalists or your Catholic vice president lying and saying “an influx of immigrants from South Asia, the Philippines and Africa” is eating cats and dogs. 🇨🇦

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture