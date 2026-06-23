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Graham's avatar
Graham
3h

Hopefully those in other dioceses will take note. In the last year, have seen lay homilies at two separate parishes on Chicago's north side. One of those parishes is growing quickly and well known to Cardinal Cupich.

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Brian OP's avatar
Brian OP
4h

It’s not as if they weren’t having lay preachers at Mass in Germany already. This was just an attempt to have an established practice ‘blessed’ by Rome. All this decision means is that the next time a lay person gets up to preach a homily during Mass, she (more likely) or he will proudly be labeled a ‘rebel.’

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