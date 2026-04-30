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Colin Stapleton-Bradley's avatar
Colin Stapleton-Bradley
2h

I can't imagine the growing pains a bank leader must endure to try and take an organization like the IOR and lead it from an old-school, "anything goes" (from a compliance perspective) cash operation into a modern operational risk/compliance risk framework where client safety and ethical asset management/stewardship is most important. I'm glad De Franssu had a smoother experience with the Vatican's management of financial affairs than Libero Milone did.

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Aidan T's avatar
Aidan T
1h

So there’s suspicious activity at the Vatican bank but only the SSPX gets picked on. It’s so unfair.

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