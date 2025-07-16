The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
3h

"Owing to pre-existing relationships and other circumstances which could constitute a potential conflict of interest, neither I nor Michelle La Rosa were involved in the reporting or editing of this story, which was reported by Ed Condon and edited by Luke Coppen."

You know, now that I think about it, JD does have a rather Yeti-like frame and facial hair...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Marc's avatar
Marc
3h

Each section typically begin in bold font. Not Denver's mess. I'm sure this is simply an oversight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture