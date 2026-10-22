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Jack Edmondson's avatar
Jack Edmondson
1h

One quote I found particularly interesting that I don't think is referenced above:

"The question of transmitting the faith must therefore be considered within the context of that unprecedented culture, which today spreads from urban centers to their peripheries and even reaches rural areas. This culture exerts a pervasive and profound influence, as the bishops of the United States of America observe: today the faithful “tend to be more absorbed in culture than in faith. Culture, through social media and public discourse, in turn shapes how Catholics [...] think more than Catholic faith, tradition, and devotion do.”"

This definitely is relatable. And sadly with the proliferation of digital Catholic culture and communities, I think it's going to continue to be a problem especially for younger generations.

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Paula's avatar
Paula
1h

Right!

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