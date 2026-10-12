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Dies Illa's avatar
Dies Illa
3h

“[L]eaders less defined by the conciliar debates.”

The man wears Bugnini’s ring. Less defined? He has chosen to make the debate central to his identity.

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Fr. Jedidiah Tritle's avatar
Fr. Jedidiah Tritle
1h

That ring should be cast back into the fires from whence it came.

On a serious note, I wish the good Archbishop well in his new assignment!

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