In our era of fragmented media consumption - entertainment and otherwise - it can be difficult to remember just how formative movies like “A Few Good Men” and “The Matrix” were for the 1990s and early 2000s in the United States.

The impact of these movies has endured to this day, in pop culture references — “You can’t handle the truth!” — language — being “red-pilled” — and even appearances in metaphysics and ethics courses.

In particular, especially for Gen Xers and older Millennials, these two films helped us formulate and articulate two very important truths: