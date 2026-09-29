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LinaMGM's avatar
LinaMGM
3h

Why can’t we just say it? Why CANT we just say ai can’t be used for sacred art. Why.

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Kyle Doud's avatar
Kyle Doud
3h

"WE OPERATE WITH PRINCIPLES!" - George Costanza, paraphrased

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