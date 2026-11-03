Leaders at the campus ministry organization FOCUS told The Pillar that recent reports about a house purchased by the organization for its former CEO do not accurately reflect the circumstances of the purchase, and responded to recent criticisms of its missionary and workplace culture.

Nearly 20,000 students attend a Mass celebrated at the 2024 SEEK Conference in St. Louis, Mo. Credit: Jack Figge/Pillar Media.

The organization has come under criticism for alleged instances of sexism, for its evangelizing methodology, allegations of unfair labor practices, and allegedly insufficient supervision of its founder and former CEO.

FOCUS leaders told The Pillar that the organization is committed to learning from the experience of missionaries and participants and improving its ministry, and is discussing internally new approaches to doing so.