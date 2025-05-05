The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Smoke Signals
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lee's avatar
Lee
24m

"European conservative cardinals are uncoordinated." What a frustrating but unsurprising thing to read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JosephK's avatar
JosephK
41m

Maybe this was covered elsewhere or is a stupid question…but do they have internet access during the Conclave? I have to imagine yes? It can’t be very easy or practical getting to know SO many fellow cardinals at once, so being able to Google someone’s works or track record would be immensely helpful.

Granted, these men are not from the most tech-savvy generations, so it might be a moot point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture