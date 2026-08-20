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Rebecca R.'s avatar
Rebecca R.
8h

//Russia today is reeling from long-range Ukrainian drone strikes on its military infrastructure, energy facilities, and logistics hubs. The nation has suffered an estimated 1.4 million military casualties in Ukraine, an unprecedented array of sanctions, gas shortages, surging food costs, and a dramatic deterioration of commercial and diplomatic ties with much of the Western world.

The Trump administration’s initiatives to end the war continue, but there is no end in sight to the death and destruction. Many observers fear that Europe’s bloodiest conflict since the Second World War could rage for years to come.//

I am really surprised at this framing at the current state of affairs in Russia, with the only indication that Russia is the aggressor in this conflict coming in the preceding paragraph, which references "the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022." It's not like these conditions have appeared out of thin air, and the reason why the Trump administration's efforts to end the war have been unsuccessful is that Putin won't let Russia cease hostilities. I'm disappointed; I expect better from The Pillar than to make Russia appear as a victim here.

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