What do U.S. diocesan synod reports say?

The diocesan phase of the Synod on Synodality is concluding. Episcopal conferences around the world were expected to file by Aug. 15 summaries of their findings in the diocesan phase of the Church’s two-year synodal process.

In the United States, the U.S. bishops conference was granted an extension on that deadline, giving it until the end of August to send its report to the Vatican’s General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops, the office coordinating the synod process.

Over the course of several months, listening sessions have been held in every U.S. diocese, asking Catholics about how their local Church is ‘journeying together’ and how the Holy Spirit is inviting them to deepen this process.

Each diocese of the U.S. was expected to synthesize the results of its local listening sessions into a 10-page report, to be sent by June 30 to the USCCB, where all of the reports would be synthesized into a single document of 10 pages or less. But some dioceses are still working on their reports as of mid-August.

The Pillar has compiled a list of dioceses that have made their diocesan reports publicly available, with links to individual reports.

As of September 26, 117 of the country’s 176 Latin Catholic dioceses have made their reports available online.

The list will be updated regularly.

Province of Anchorage–Juneau

Archdiocese of Anchorage–Juneau

Diocese of Fairbanks

Province of Atlanta

Archdiocese of Atlanta

Diocese of Charleston

Diocese of Charlotte

Diocese of Raleigh

Diocese of Savannah

Province of Baltimore

Archdiocese of Baltimore

Diocese of Arlington

Diocese of Richmond

Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

Diocese of Wilmington

Province of Boston

Archdiocese of Boston

Diocese of Burlington

Diocese of Fall River

Diocese of Manchester

Diocese of Portland

Diocese of Springfield in Massachusetts

Diocese of Worcester

Province of Chicago

Archdiocese of Chicago

Diocese of Belleville

Diocese of Joliet

Diocese of Peoria

Diocese of Rockford

Diocese of Springfield in Illinois

Province of Cincinnati

Archdiocese of Cincinnati

Diocese of Cleveland

Diocese of Columbus

Diocese of Steubenville

Diocese of Toledo

Diocese of Youngstown

Province of Denver

Archdiocese of Denver

Diocese of Cheyenne

Diocese of Colorado Springs

Diocese of Pueblo

Province of Detroit

Archdiocese of Detroit

Diocese of Gaylord

Diocese of Grand Rapids

Diocese of Kalamazoo

Diocese of Lansing

Diocese of Marquette

Diocese of Saginaw

Province of Dubuque

Archdiocese of Dubuque

Diocese of Davenport

Diocese of Des Moines

Diocese of Sioux City

Province of Galveston–Houston

Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Diocese of Austin

Diocese of Beaumont

Diocese of Brownsville

Diocese of Corpus Christi

Diocese of Tyler

Diocese of Victoria

Province of Hartford

Archdiocese of Hartford

Diocese of Bridgeport

Diocese of Norwich

Diocese of Providence

Province of Indianapolis

Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Diocese of Evansville

Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

Diocese of Gary

Diocese of Lafayette in Indiana

Province of Kansas City

Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas

Diocese of Dodge City

Diocese of Salina

Diocese of Wichita

Province of Los Angeles

Archdiocese of Los Angeles

Diocese of Fresno

Diocese of Monterey

Diocese of Orange

Diocese of San Bernardino

Diocese of San Diego

Province of Louisville

Archdiocese of Louisville

Diocese of Covington

Diocese of Knoxville

Diocese of Lexington

Diocese of Memphis

Diocese of Nashville

Diocese of Owensboro

Province of Miami

Archdiocese of Miami

Diocese of Orlando

Diocese of Palm Beach

Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee

Diocese of St. Augustine

Diocese of St. Petersburg

Diocese of Venice

Province of Milwaukee

Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Diocese of Green Bay

Diocese of La Crosse

Diocese of Madison

Diocese of Superior

Province of Mobile

Archdiocese of Mobile

Diocese of Biloxi

Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama

Diocese of Jackson

Province of New Orleans

Archdiocese of New Orleans

Diocese of Alexandria

Diocese of Baton Rouge

Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

Diocese of Lafayette in Louisiana

Diocese of Lake Charles

Diocese of Shreveport

Province of New York

Archdiocese of New York

Diocese of Albany

Diocese of Brooklyn

Diocese of Buffalo

Diocese of Ogdensburg

Diocese of Rochester

Diocese of Rockville Centre

Diocese of Syracuse

Province of Newark

Archdiocese of Newark

Diocese of Camden

Diocese of Metuchen

Diocese of Paterson

Diocese of Trenton

Province of Oklahoma City

Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

Diocese of Little Rock

Diocese of Tulsa

Province of Omaha

Archdiocese of Omaha

Diocese of Grand Island

Diocese of Lincoln

Province of Philadelphia

Archdiocese of Philadelphia

Diocese of Allentown

Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown

Diocese of Erie

Diocese of Greensburg

Diocese of Harrisburg

Diocese of Pittsburgh

Diocese of Scranton

Province of Portland

Archdiocese of Portland

Diocese of Baker

Diocese of Boise

Diocese of Great Falls-Billings

Diocese of Helena

Province of St. Louis

Archdiocese of Saint Louis

Diocese of Jefferson City

Diocese of Kansas City-Saint Joseph

Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau

Province of Saint Paul and Minneapolis

Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis

Diocese of Bismarck

Diocese of Crookston

Diocese of Duluth

Diocese of Fargo

Diocese of New Ulm

Diocese of Rapid City

Diocese of Saint Cloud

Diocese of Sioux Falls

Diocese of Winona

Province of San Antonio

Archdiocese of San Antonio

Diocese of Amarillo

Diocese of Dallas

Diocese of El Paso

Diocese of Fort Worth

Diocese of Laredo

Diocese of Lubbock

Diocese of San Angelo

Province of San Francisco

Archdiocese of San Francisco

Diocese of Honolulu

Diocese of Las Vegas

Diocese of Oakland

Diocese of Reno

Diocese of Sacramento

Diocese of Salt Lake City

Diocese of San Jose

Diocese of Santa Rosa

Diocese of Stockton

Province of Santa Fe

Archdiocese of Santa Fe

Diocese of Gallup

Diocese of Las Cruces

Diocese of Phoenix

Diocese of Tucson

Province of Seattle

Archdiocese of Seattle

Diocese of Spokane

Diocese of Yakima

Province of Washington

Archdiocese of Washington

Diocese of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands

Archdiocese of the Military Services

