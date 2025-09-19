The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Mansfield's avatar
Josh Mansfield
2h

Would not be surprised if the Encyclical is published on the Feast of the Epiphany, especially in terms of countering AI, it would make sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Garth, OPL's avatar
Garth, OPL
1h

It was rather startling to read about apparitions of Pope Leo. Did he die, or does he have the gift of bilocation?

Or did you perhaps mean "appearances"?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture