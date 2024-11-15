What will Notre-Dame’s reopening look like?

It’s barely a month until the grand reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.

Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, seen from the Institut du monde arabe before the 2019 fire. Ros k @ getfunky_paris via Wikimedia (CC BY 2.0).

The historic structure has been closed since April 15, 2019, when a still unexplained fire tore through the building, destroying its spire and much of the roof.

More than 500 firefighters risked their lives to bring the fire under control, saving it from outright destruction with only minutes to spare.

The cathedral, which dates back to 1163, will be reopened on the weekend of Dec. 7-8. But what exactly will the joyous occasion look like? And what will happen after that?

Saturday, Dec. 7

On April 16, 2019 — as Notre-Dame still smoldered — French President Emmanuel Macron made what seemed to be an outlandish promise.

“We have so much to rebuild,” he said in an address to his compatriots. “So yes, we will rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral even more beautifully, and I want it to be completed within five years. We can do it, and we will do it.”

Macron will have a chance to relish his triumph over the doubters Dec. 7, when he gives an late afternoon address on the square in front of the cathedral’s west façade, known as the Parvis Notre-Dame.

His audience will include an as yet unknown number of heads of state and government, according to the French Catholic daily La Croix. Members of the public will watch Macron’s speech on big screens around the cathedral site. The address, expected to be fairly brief, will also be broadcast live at france.tv and la-croix.com.

After Macron’s words, Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will step forward and strike Notre-Dame’s closed doors with his crozier, marking the start of the reopening service.

In response, Psalm 121 will be sung three times, after which the doors will open.

Ulrich will process into the cathedral, where he will make the Sign of the Cross and bless the celebrated grand organ, the largest in France. According to the Paris diocese, the archbishop will “address” the organ eight times, each time receiving a musical response.

Ulrich will then lead the office of Vespers (evening prayer), which consists of a hymn, a psalm, the Magnificat, intercessions, and the Our Father.

The archbishop will conclude with a blessing, followed by the singing of the Te Deum.

The choirs of the Maîtrise Notre-Dame de Paris, a music school dating back to the 12th century, will lead the singing. Priests will wear colorful vestments created by fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac.

Fire tears through Notre-Dame Cathedral on April 15, 2019. Laure Petrucci via Wikimedia (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Sunday, Dec. 8

Archbishop Ulrich will celebrate an inaugural Mass, with the consecration of the main altar, at 10:30 a.m. local time Dec. 8. The Mass will be live-streamed at la-croix.com and broadcast on France 2’s “Le jour du Seigneur” program.

Macron will attend, along with almost 170 bishops from France and elsewhere. Also present will be priests and parishioners from the Paris archdiocese’s 106 parishes and its seven Eastern Catholic churches.

After greeting the congregation, Ulrich will sprinkle it with holy water (asperges), as well as the altar and ambo.

The readings for the Second Sunday of Advent will follow. Ulrich will preach a homily.

Before the Liturgy of the Eucharist can begin, the archbishop must consecrate the altar.

The relics of four saints and a blessed linked to the cathedral will be sealed in the altar: St. Marie Eugénie Milleret, St. Madeleine Sophie Barat, St. Catherine Labouré, St. Charles de Foucauld, and Bl. Vladimir Ghika.

After a prayer of dedication, the altar will be anointed with oil. It will then be censed, dressed, and illuminated.

The Liturgy of the Eucharist will commence, accompanied by the choirs of the Maîtrise Notre-Dame de Paris and the grand organ.

After Mass, there will be a “fraternal buffet” attended by the needy and those who serve them through the Paris archdiocese’s charities.

