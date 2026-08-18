August is normally a quiet month for Catholic news. But not in Nigeria, which has just witnessed a significant clash between Church and state.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, pictured in 2011. Chatham House/wikimedia CC BY 2.0.

The dispute began, ironically, with a relatively cordial July 28 meeting between a delegation of bishops and President Bola Tinubu at the State House in the capital, Abuja.

The bishops and the president offered sharply contrasting perspectives on the state of Nigeria’s economy, security, and democratic institutions. But they appeared to part on good terms.

Cardinal John Onaiyekan, who attended the gathering, later offered a candid assessment of the meeting in a televised interview, prompting an angry reaction from government officials, who accused him of breaching the norms of a private political meeting and questioned his political impartiality.

The controversy ignited shortly before a gubernatorial election that was seen as a test of Tinubu’s political strength in the country’s South West zone ahead of the Jan. 16, 2027, presidential election.

How exactly did the Church-state clash unfold? And will it have any bearing on next year’s election?

What exactly happened?

Nigeria’s bishops have made no secret of their conviction that the country is on the wrong path. For years, they have lamented economic crises, raised concerns about electoral manipulation, and denounced widespread insecurity.

After requesting a meeting with Tinubu — a Muslim who has led Nigeria since 2023 — the bishops prepared a statement expressing their concerns about the state of the nation.

The document, entitled “Partners in Building a Just, Peaceful and Prosperous Nigeria,” was read out at the July 28 meeting by bishops’ conference president Archbishop Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso of Kaduna. The statement underlined the bishops’ wish for “greater collaboration between the Church and the State for the overall wellbeing of our people.” But it was also blunt and hard-hitting.

“Mr. President, our nation is bleeding,” the archbishop said. “The citizens are suffering and crying. Not only on account of the constant threat to their life by criminal elements, but also because of some policies of government whose promised positive effects have been delayed too long before being felt.”

The bishops also reminded Tinubu of his own history as an opposition politician and the personal risks he took in the battle against military rule. Now, they said, Nigerians were wondering whether political space was being constricted to the point where the country would one day arrive at a “one-party state.”

The bishops set out specific demands ahead of the 2027 elections, including adequate funding of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission and the early distribution of voters’ cards to all electors.

“Anything short of transparent, free, fair, and credible elections in 2027 would be an invitation to avoidable disaster against which all well-meaning Nigerians have been praying,” the statement said.

Tinubu responded with an upbeat overview of his government’s efforts to address the country’s crises. He said his administration had delivered Nigeria from the threat of bankruptcy, put terrorists on the back foot, and offered families a route out of poverty through education.

“This government has stabilized, and there is prosperity on the horizon. Life is improving,” he insisted.

As for fears of democratic backsliding, Tinubu said that “all is fair in politics, and everyone has equal opportunities.” He suggested that political opponents who claimed they were being disadvantaged and intimidated were “crying wolf.”

Tinubu and the bishops appeared serene when they posed for a group photo after the meeting. But relations between Church and state were about to heat up.

On July 31, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the 82-year-old Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, appeared on Nigeria’s Arise News channel. The cardinal suggested that Tinubu was out of touch with the lives of struggling Nigerians.

“That is one of the things that worries us: there are so many people hanging around Mr. President, giving him a rosy picture of what the country is, which it is not,” he said.

“We felt that we have a duty not to do that. Indeed, we have the obligation to help him appreciate the reality of the situation in which we find ourselves.”

Onaiyekan also criticized Tinubu’s statement that “all is fair in politics.”

“We are worried about the fact that we see clearly that our government is bent on winning by all means, and unfortunately, they have a lot of means at their disposal to win,” he said, referring to Tinubu’s advantage as an incumbent.

“They are deploying all those means in a way that eventually, even if we had a free and fair election, the votes of the people may not count.”

A day after the interview, a response appeared on the website of Nigeria’s Presidency headlined “Cardinal Onaiyekan’s Abuse of Clerical Privilege.”

The 1,200-word statement, signed by Temitope Ajayi, Tinubu’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, suggested it was unseemly for the cardinal to discuss the details of a “private” meeting between the bishops and the president. Yet portions of the meeting were filmed and broadcast online.

The statement strongly defended what it presented as Tinubu’s achievements in his more than three years in office and pushed back on suggestions that the president was “being aloof or dismissive” in his response to the prelates.

Ajayi also dismissed suggestions that Tinubu was poorly informed about the true state of the nation, noting that he reads “an average of 10 newspapers every day,” receives daily security, social, and economic intelligence reports, and speaks with a wide variety of friends and associates across Nigeria.

The statement concluded by doubling down on the accusation that Onaiyekan had breached confidentiality by emerging “almost immediately on national television to provide his own version of what was essentially a private conversation with the president.”

“Public influence should be exercised with discretion, not by converting privileged access into a platform for post-meeting commentary,” it said.

A few days later, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and an ally of Tinubu, suggested Onaiyekan’s comments were motivated by party politics.

“If a religious leader is seen taking a side, it becomes difficult for people to see their comments as helpful. Onaiyekan’s political leanings in 2023 were not hidden,” he said, referring to the presidential election won by Tinubu.

“I am aware of the position of Cardinal Onaiyekan; all of us know, it’s not hidden, whom he supports; everybody knows that.”

The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria came to Onaiyekan’s defense, arguing that he had not disclosed any confidential information but merely expressed a moral position on matters affecting the lives of Nigeria’s more than 200 million people.

At this point, the cardinal indicated that he did not want to escalate the dispute further. In a radio interview, he said the bishops had expressed everything they wished to in the unanimously agreed statement shared with Tinubu. Now, the bishops were simply waiting to see whether their message would be heeded.

What’s next?

The clash between the cardinal and the presidential circle unfolded ahead of a gubernatorial election in Nigeria’s Osun state. The ballot was closely watched because it was seen as a test of Tinubu’s current political influence in his traditional political base of southwestern Nigeria.

The election pitted the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke, a member of the Accord Party, against a challenger from Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress. Adeleke secured victory in the Aug. 15 ballot, despite considerable efforts by Tinubu to unite his party’s members behind their chosen candidate.

While no one has suggested that Onaiyekan’s comments played any role in the election’s outcome, they undoubtedly came at a sensitive time for Tinubu, as he sought to demonstrate that his party retains a strong connection with local voters.

The result in Osun state may give the president some jitters ahead of the January 2027 election. He nevertheless remains in a strong political position as the opposition appears unable to unite around a single candidate capable of focusing discontent with the Tinubu administration.

What, if anything, has the Church-state clash in Nigeria revealed? Not that the bishops and the presidency disagree on whether everyday life is improving or deteriorating. That has been obvious for years.

Rather, the dispute has shown how sensitive the administration is to suggestions that it could use the advantages of incumbency to secure a second term at the expense of genuine political competition.

This matters because if there are widespread suspicions that Tinubu has earned a second term through questionable means, this will tarnish his legitimacy and weaken his administration.

Nigeria’s bishops used their meeting with the president to set out an exacting standard for the conduct of the upcoming elections. In doing so, they have created a clear test for whether the ballot is free and fair.

The question now is to what lengths Tinubu is prepared to push his incumbency advantage, given that the bishops could potentially denounce the outcome, possibly triggering a larger confrontation between Church and state.