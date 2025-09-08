The Pillar

William Murphy
15m

The article grossly understates the religious complexity of Alsace, the region surrounding Strasbourg. The area has passed back and forth between Germany and France. At the time of the separation of Church and State in France, it was under German rule. So the imposition of laicite did not happen in that region.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Concordat_in_Alsace%E2%80%93Moselle

As well as the traditional Catholic-Protestant split, Strasbourg has over twenty mosques.

Street signs are duplicated in French and Alsatian German. And, particularly poignant, the extraordinary war memorial shows a mother holding two dead sons. One died for France, one for Germany.

To what extent all these past divisions overlap with the current tensions, I cannot say.

