The Little Sisters of the Poor made headlines this week, as a district court struck down a federal rule allowing religious exemptions to the HHS contraception mandate.

If that seems like news you’ve read before, that’s probably because the Little Sisters have been fighting the HHS mandate for more than a decade now, in a battle that has reached the Supreme Court twice.

And it’s not over yet. Here’s an explainer to get you up to speed on the latest in the Little Sisters’ case:

Little Sisters of the Poor. Credit: Becket.

The HHS mandate sounds familiar, but wasn’t that a long time ago? Remind me what that is.

Back in 2011, the Obama administration issued a mandate requiring ACA-compliant employee health insurance plans to cover preventative services, which were defined to include contraception, sterilization, and some drugs that can induce early abortions.

The original mandate included a narrow religious exemption, which applied primarily to houses of worship and their affiliated organizations, but not to other religious organizations - including the Little Sisters of the Poor - that opposed the coverage on moral grounds.

The mandate set off a wave of opposition from non-exempt religious employers and family businesses that objected to funding products and procedures they believed to be immoral. In an unusually vocal display of unanimity, bishops from every diocese in the United States issued statements against the mandate.

The widespread objections led the Department of Health and Human Services to issue a series of changes to the original mandate, including what it called an "accommodation" for religious employers. The accommodation allowed certain religious employers to authorize a third-party administrator to provide the coverage to employees.

However, many religious groups, including the Little Sisters of the Poor, argued that even with the changes, they were still being required to authorize - and likely to pay for, indirectly - products and procedures they found morally objectionable.

The mandate resulted in scores of lawsuits from nonprofits and companies across the country, including the Little Sisters of the Poor, who challenged the mandate in court in 2013.

Didn’t the Supreme Court already rule on the Little Sisters’ case?

The Little Sisters’ case - combined with those of several other plaintiffs - worked its way up to the Supreme Court. In May 2016, the court sent the case back down to the lower courts, ordering that the government and plaintiffs must present alternative solutions for providing employees with contraception in ways that did not burden plaintiffs’ religious freedom.

In 2017, HHS - at that point, under the Trump administration - issued new rules granting broader exemptions from the contraception mandate to the Little Sisters and other employers who objected to the mandate on religious and moral grounds. The rules were finalized in 2018.

If HHS gave the Little Sisters an exemption, why are they still in court?

Shortly after the 2018 exemption was put in place, a number of states sued to block it. In one suit, Pennsylvania and New Jersey argued that the departments of the Trump administration responsible for issuing the new mandate did not have authority to do so.

The Supreme Court heard the case and ruled in favor of the Little Sisters in a 7-2 decision in 2020.

But Pennsylvania and New Jersey went on to challenge the Trump administration’s religious exemption again, this time arguing that it violated a federal rule that government agency actions must not be “arbitrary [or] capricious.”

That case is still active in the courts and received a ruling from a federal district court in Philadelphia this week.

What happened in this week’s ruling?

On Wednesday, Judge Wendy Beetlestone of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania sided with the states challenging the religious freedom exemption to the mandate.

She ruled that the current exemption process is so broad as to allow any for-profit or non-profit employer to claim a religious exemption, without any application or evaluation as to whether they actually hold religious beliefs that are burdened by the mandate.

“[B]ecause the Religious Rule allows potential religious objectors to exempt themselves from the Contraceptive Mandate without notifying anyone of their objection, there exists no mechanism for evaluating the sincerity of the objector’s religious beliefs, or whether complying with the Contraceptive Mandate (or the Accommodation) substantially burdens the individual’s religious exercise,” she wrote.

Beetlestone’s ruling vacated the entirety of the current HHS religious exemption rule, a decision that applies nationwide.

So now what?

The Little Sisters and their lawyers have indicated that they are appealing the decision to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Mark Rienzi, the lead attorney for the Little Sisters, noted that the district court issued its ruling without holding a hearing to address the constitutional questions in the case. He said the Little Sisters are prepared to take their case back to the Supreme Court, again, but called it “absurd” that they may need to do so — again — after a dozen years of litigation.

What do the Little Sisters do?

The Little Sisters of the Poor, founded in 1839 by St. Jeanne Jugan, are dedicated to caring for the elderly poor.

The community’s website says the sisters today “serve more than 13,000 elderly poor in 31 countries around the world.” In the United States, they run 23 homes for low-income elderly men and women, according to the website.

In recent years, the Little Sisters have had to close a number of nursing homes due to a shortage of religious sisters to staff them. In 2022, they closed the Mullen Home in Denver, which had operated for over a century. Earlier this year, they closed the St. Anne’s Home in San Francisco, which had served 121 residents when it opened in the early 1900s.