More than 2,000 anti-Christian hate crimes were recorded in Europe in 2024, according to a report published Monday.

Santo Espíritu del Monte monastery in Gilet. Spain, where a monk was killed in 2024. Credit: Millars/wikimedia CC BY-SA 4.0.

The Vienna-based Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe said in its 2025 annual report, issued Nov. 17, that the incidents “ranged from vandalism and desecration of churches and religious symbols to threats, physical violence, and, in some cases, murder.”

OIDAC Europe’s annual reports, published since 2011, offer arguably the clearest picture of anti-Christian trends across the continent.

What does the new report say? What’s the context? And what’s likely to happen next?

What does the report say?

OIDAC Europe’s annual reports analyze both hate crime incidents and legal discrimination against Christians in the continent’s more than 40 countries.

Its latest report concludes there were at least 2,211 anti-Christian hate crimes in 2024, including 274 personal attacks.

The most disturbing incidents include:

The fatal shooting by ISIS gunmen of a man attending Sunday Mass at a Catholic church in Istanbul, Turkey, on Jan. 28, 2024.

The killing of a friar at the Santo Espíritu del Monte monastery in Gilet, Spain, on Nov. 9, 2024.

An arson attack that almost destroyed the historic Church of the Immaculate Conception in Saint-Omer, France, on Sept. 2, 2024.

The report said the worst-affected country was France, followed by the U.K., Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, Poland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Focusing on a subset of 516 anti-Christian crimes that it had closely documented, OIDAC Europe said that roughly half of the incidents consisted of vandalism. The next most common occurrences were arson attacks (15%), followed by acts of desecration (13%), physical assaults (7.5%), the theft of religious objects (5.5%), and threats (4%).

The report also found that Europe’s Christians faced a welter of legal challenges in 2024. These included prosecutions for praying in abortion clinic “buffer zones,” arrests for peacefully distributing leaflets outside of clinics, investigations under transgender equality laws, the removal of Nativity scenes, and bans on crosses in schools.

The report concluded: “With increasing secularization contributing to widespread religious illiteracy among public officials and the growing influence of secularist norms, Christians in Europe continue to encounter restrictions on the exercise of their religious freedom, including the right to express beliefs on fundamental questions of human identity, dignity, and relationships.”

Leave a comment

What’s the context?

The new report acknowledged the considerable difficulty of compiling accurate statistics on anti-Christian incidents. Many European countries publish no relevant figures, while those that do classify them in different ways, making comparisons difficult. Given “the absence of comprehensive Europe-wide statistics on anti-Christian hate crime,” OIDAC Europe has to draw figures from a wide variety of sources.

Overall, the number of anti-Christian hate crimes recorded in 2024 is lower than in 2023. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the threat is receding.

The report’s authors noted: “The slight decrease of the total number of 2,444 in 2023 to 2,211 in 2024 appears to be largely linked to lower figures reported by U.K. police, which noted a change in methodology in its official report.”

The decline was also due to a dip in reports from France. But this appears to have been short-lived as incidents rose in the first half of 2025.

Within the hate crime incidents, reported personal attacks increased from 232 in 2023 to 274 in 2024 — probably the most alarming development documented by the report. But the true figure for 2024 is likely to be higher still as neither France nor the U.K. has published official data.

Even harder to discern with any certainty are the perpetrators’ motives. Most offenders are never caught, so their motivations remain unknown.

“Nevertheless,” the report says, “experts and affected communities frequently cite anti-clericalism, religious intolerance, religious extremism, negative media portrayals, and broader political or social tensions as key drivers.”