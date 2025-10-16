The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors released its second annual global child protection report Thursday, underlining the need for reparations, sanctions for abusers, and clear communication when bishops resign after mishandling cases.

A press conference presenting the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors’ second annual report on Oct. 16, 2025. Credit: Screenshot from @VaticanNewsEN YouTube channel.

The 200-page “Annual Report on Church Policies and Procedures for Safeguarding” was released Oct. 16 in five languages and with a Vatican press conference attended by the PCPM’s new president, the French Archbishop Thibault Verny, who succeeded founding president Cardinal Seán O’Malley in July.

PCPM members believe the publication of the first annual report marked a breakthrough in the worldwide struggle against abuse in the Catholic Church. The second report is twice the length but has the same structure as the pilot study, with four sections, focusing respectively on local Churches, continental blocs, the Roman curia, and the Church’s wider child protection efforts. A 13-page executive summary accompanies the full text.

Like its predecessor, the new report employs diplomatic language. But it arguably offers an even sharper critique of the state of safeguarding in the Church today.

Here’s a quick overview of what the document says, and what it means.

Comprehensive reparations

What it says

The new report, which covers the 2024 reporting period, focuses on the theme of reparations, one of “pillars” of the PCPM’s work, alongside truth, justice, and institutional reform. The text calls for a comprehensive approach to reparations that goes beyond financial compensation to include the creation of listening centers for victims, the provision of professional psychological support, public acknowledgement of errors combined with apologies, and invitations to survivors to help develop safeguarding policies.

What’s the context?

The quality of the reparation offered to victims varies considerably around the world, from often impoverished countries where the Church offers little or nothing, to others, such as Germany, that have fine-tuned policies and procedures.

Tangible sanctions

What it says

The report presents “an operational vademecum” to help local Churches offer reparation to victims. The vademecum, or guide, highlights the need for “meaningful sanctions for perpetrators and enablers of abuse.”

What’s the context?

The report suggests that the Church often leaves victims uncertain about whether their abusers and those who covered up for them have been held to account. It argues that true reparation can only be made when there are tangible disciplinary actions against the perpetrators and their enablers.

Clarity on episcopal resignations

What it says

The new report drives home a call in the first report for a “streamlined procedure” for removing bishops who mishandle abuse cases.

It “underlines the importance of clearly communicating the reasons for resignation or removal, and issuing a public statement when these reasons are related to the abuse of minors or vulnerable adults, negligence, or less serious actions that nonetheless may have led to such a decision.”

What’s the context?

The Vatican used to announce a bishop’s early departure with reference to the relevant part of the Code of Canon Law under which their resignation was accepted. It would say, for example, that a bishop resigned in accordance with Canon 401 §2 of the Code of Canon Law, which says that “a diocesan bishop who has become less able to fulfill his office because of ill health or some other grave cause is earnestly requested to present his resignation from office.” That practice stopped roughly 10 years ago.

This change was brought up at the press conference launching the new report. PCPM secretary Bishop Luis Manuel Alí Herrera said the issue had been raised with Pope Leo XIV, who was “very interested” in commissioning research on the matter.

Scrutinizing Italy

What it says

The report offers a candid assessment of the quality of safeguarding in the Catholic Church in Italy. It laments that not all dioceses and regional groupings cooperated with the PCPM’s researchers. It presents 15 recommendations that suggest the local Church has considerable ground to make up in the fight against abuse.

What’s the context?

Critics have accused the Italian bishops of lagging behind other European Church leaders in shedding light on abuse cases and developing national safeguarding policies. The Italian Church has developed a strategic plan for combating abuse in the five years ending in 2029, but the PCPM notes this hasn’t been published on the national website.

Other countries

What it says

The report also presents analyses of individual countries in Asia (Japan and South Korea), Africa (Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, Kenya, Mali, Mozambique, Lesotho, Namibia, and the Regional Episcopal Conference of North Africa), and Europe (Bosnia-Herzegovina, Greece, Malta, Portugal, and Slovakia).

What’s the context?

Some countries, such as Gabon, are in the early stages of establishing safeguarding mechanisms, while others, like Slovakia, are further advanced. By offering an analysis of each nation alongside recommendations for improvement, the report is setting down benchmarks by which future progress can be judged.

Assessing the Dicastery for Evangelization

What it says

The Dicastery for Evangelization, which oversees more than 1,000 ecclesiastical circumscriptions around the world, has “addressed two cases of negligence involving bishops, under the provisions of Vos estis lux mundi,” according to the report.

Vos estis lux mundi is a 2019 papal document setting out norms for holding bishops responsible for mishandling abuse cases.

What’s the context?

The low figure was described as a “shocking revelation” by the AP’s Nicole Winfield, who questioned PCPM officials about its significance at the press conference launching the report.

The small number may reflect the considerable obstacles to making a negligence complaint in countries where the Catholic Church has a comparatively weak administrative apparatus, episcopal decisions face little or no media scrutiny, and complainants are less likely to have the necessary knowledge of Vatican complaint procedures.

Examining lay associations

What it says

The report marks the start of the PCPM’s assessment of lay associations — an ambitious project considering there are more than 100 of them. It focuses on the Focolare Movement, founded in 1943 by Chiara Lubich. It offers 15 recommendations, including “harmonizing the movement’s various and disaggregated policies into a unified and coherent document.”

What’s the context?

The Vatican has sought in recent years to establish greater oversight of lay associations, following a period in which they were sometimes left to their own devices, resulting in leadership failures and abuse scandals. The PCPM intends to assist in this process by shining a spotlight on associations’ sometimes desultory safeguarding procedures.

Mentioning Rupnik

What it says

In its continental overview section, under Europe, the report noted that the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith briefed journalists in May 2024 about the canonical trial of the mosaic artist Fr. Marko Rupnik.

Rupnik, a former Jesuit, is accused by more than 20 women of sexual, psychological, and spiritual abuse. The trial is ongoing.

What’s the context?

The PCPM’s first annual report didn’t mention the Rupnik case, though it is arguably the most highly publicized abuse case since the McCarrick affair. The first report was issued under Pope Francis, who was accused of protecting the Slovenian priest but denied interfering in the case.

The mention of the Rupnik case in the second report may reflect a shift in sensitivity following the election of a new pope.