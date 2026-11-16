When Pope Leo XIV completes the longest foreign trip of his pontificate Tuesday, he will have little time to catch his breath.

Pope Leo XIV, pictured on Sept. 7, 2025. Credit: © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk.

The pope is scheduled to touch down at Rome Fiumicino Airport at 10:25 a.m. local time Nov. 17, concluding his 12-day visit to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru. By the time he makes it back to the Vatican or his residence at Castel Gandolfo, there won’t be much of his typical Tuesday rest day left.

The very next morning, he is expected to give a general audience address in St. Peter’s Square, likely dedicated to his Latin American journey. In the evening, he will celebrate a Mass marking the 400th anniversary of the dedication of St. Peter’s Basilica.

That day, he will also reportedly meet with families of the Disappeared, the 17 people who were abducted, killed, and secretly buried during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

That’s just the start of what awaits him when he returns to Rome. Here’s a quick overview of what else is likely to be in his in-tray in the short, medium, and long term.