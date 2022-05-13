What’s with latae sententiae penalties anyway?
The Pillar Podcast Ep. 69
|0:00
|-59:15
In this episode of The Pillar Podcast, JD and Ed address common misconceptions about latae sententiae penalties. They talk about justice and women who undergo abortions. Then, the implications of the arrest of Cardinal Zen in Hong Kong.
