What’s with latae sententiae penalties anyway?

In this episode of The Pillar Podcast, JD and Ed address common misconceptions about latae sententiae penalties. They talk about justice and women who undergo abortions. Then, the implications of the arrest of Cardinal Zen in Hong Kong.

This episode of The Pillar Podcast was sponsored by the University of Dallas, the Catholic university for independent thinkers. Check out their free five-episode video series, The Quest, at uDallas.edu/pillar.