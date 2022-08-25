What do U.S. diocesan synod reports say?
The diocesan phase of the Synod on Synodality is concluding. Episcopal conferences around the world were expected to file by Aug. 15 summaries of their findings in the diocesan phase of the Church’s two-year synodal process.
In the United States, the U.S. bishops conference was granted an extension on that deadline, giving it until the end of August to send its report to the Vatican’s General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops, the office coordinating the synod process.
Over the course of several months, listening sessions have been held in every U.S. diocese, asking Catholics about how their local Church is ‘journeying together’ and how the Holy Spirit is inviting them to deepen this process.
Each diocese of the U.S. was expected to synthesize the results of its local listening sessions into a 10-page report, to be sent by June 30 to the USCCB, where all of the reports would be synthesized into a single document of 10 pages or less. But some dioceses are still working on their reports as of mid-August.
The Pillar has compiled a list of dioceses that have made their diocesan reports publicly available, with links to individual reports.
As of Aug. 25, 86 of the country’s 176 Latin Catholic dioceses have made their reports available online.
The list will be updated weekly.
Province of Anchorage–Juneau
Archdiocese of Anchorage–Juneau
Diocese of Fairbanks
Province of Atlanta
Archdiocese of Atlanta
Diocese of Charleston
Diocese of Charlotte
Diocese of Raleigh
Diocese of Savannah
Province of Baltimore
Archdiocese of Baltimore
Diocese of Arlington
Diocese of Richmond
Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston
Diocese of Wilmington
Province of Boston
Archdiocese of Boston
Diocese of Burlington
Diocese of Fall River
Diocese of Manchester
Diocese of Portland
Diocese of Springfield in Massachusetts
Diocese of Worcester
Province of Chicago
Archdiocese of Chicago
Diocese of Belleville
Diocese of Joliet
Diocese of Peoria
Diocese of Rockford
Diocese of Springfield in Illinois
Province of Cincinnati
Archdiocese of Cincinnati
Diocese of Cleveland
Diocese of Columbus
Diocese of Steubenville
Diocese of Toledo
Diocese of Youngstown
Province of Denver
Archdiocese of Denver
Diocese of Cheyenne
Diocese of Colorado Springs
Diocese of Pueblo
Province of Detroit
Archdiocese of Detroit
Diocese of Gaylord
Diocese of Grand Rapids
Diocese of Kalamazoo
Diocese of Lansing
Diocese of Marquette
Diocese of Saginaw
Province of Dubuque
Archdiocese of Dubuque
Diocese of Davenport
Diocese of Des Moines
Diocese of Sioux City
Province of Galveston–Houston
Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
Diocese of Austin
Diocese of Beaumont
Diocese of Brownsville
Diocese of Corpus Christi
Diocese of Tyler
Diocese of Victoria
Province of Hartford
Archdiocese of Hartford
Diocese of Bridgeport
Diocese of Norwich
Diocese of Providence
Province of Indianapolis
Archdiocese of Indianapolis
Diocese of Evansville
Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend
Diocese of Gary
Diocese of Lafayette in Indiana
Province of Kansas City
Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas
Diocese of Dodge City
Diocese of Salina
Diocese of Wichita
Province of Los Angeles
Archdiocese of Los Angeles
Diocese of Fresno
Diocese of Monterey
Diocese of Orange
Diocese of San Bernardino
Diocese of San Diego
Province of Louisville
Archdiocese of Louisville
Diocese of Covington
Diocese of Knoxville
Diocese of Lexington
Diocese of Memphis
Diocese of Nashville
Diocese of Owensboro
Province of Miami
Archdiocese of Miami
Diocese of Orlando
Diocese of Palm Beach
Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee
Diocese of St. Augustine
Diocese of St. Petersburg
Diocese of Venice
Province of Milwaukee
Archdiocese of Milwaukee
Diocese of Green Bay
Diocese of La Crosse
Diocese of Madison
Diocese of Superior
Province of Mobile
Archdiocese of Mobile
Diocese of Biloxi
Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama
Diocese of Jackson
Province of New Orleans
Archdiocese of New Orleans
Diocese of Alexandria
Diocese of Baton Rouge
Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux
Diocese of Lafayette in Louisiana
Diocese of Lake Charles
Diocese of Shreveport
Province of New York
Archdiocese of New York
Diocese of Albany
Diocese of Brooklyn
Diocese of Buffalo
Diocese of Ogdensburg
Diocese of Rochester
Diocese of Rockville Centre
Diocese of Syracuse
Province of Newark
Archdiocese of Newark
Diocese of Camden
Diocese of Metuchen
Diocese of Paterson
Diocese of Trenton
Province of Oklahoma City
Archdiocese of Oklahoma City
Diocese of Little Rock
Diocese of Tulsa
Province of Omaha
Archdiocese of Omaha
Diocese of Grand Island
Diocese of Lincoln
Province of Philadelphia
Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Diocese of Allentown
Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown
Diocese of Erie
Diocese of Greensburg
Diocese of Harrisburg
Diocese of Pittsburgh
Diocese of Scranton
Province of Portland
Archdiocese of Portland
Diocese of Baker
Diocese of Boise
Diocese of Great Falls-Billings
Diocese of Helena
Province of St. Louis
Archdiocese of Saint Louis
Diocese of Jefferson City
Diocese of Kansas City-Saint Joseph
Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau
Province of Saint Paul and Minneapolis
Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis
Diocese of Bismarck
Diocese of Crookston
Diocese of Duluth
Diocese of Fargo
Diocese of New Ulm
Diocese of Rapid City
Diocese of Saint Cloud
Diocese of Sioux Falls
Diocese of Winona
Province of San Antonio
Archdiocese of San Antonio
Diocese of Amarillo
Diocese of Dallas
Diocese of El Paso
Diocese of Fort Worth
Diocese of Laredo
Diocese of Lubbock
Diocese of San Angelo
Province of San Francisco
Archdiocese of San Francisco
Diocese of Honolulu
Diocese of Las Vegas
Diocese of Oakland
Diocese of Reno
Diocese of Sacramento
Diocese of Salt Lake City
Diocese of San Jose
Diocese of Santa Rosa
Diocese of Stockton
Province of Santa Fe
Archdiocese of Santa Fe
Diocese of Gallup
Diocese of Las Cruces
Diocese of Phoenix
Diocese of Tucson
Province of Seattle
Archdiocese of Seattle
Diocese of Spokane
Diocese of Yakima
Province of Washington
Archdiocese of Washington
Diocese of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands
"Latin Catholic dioceses"
Synodal output aside, I would like to praise Michelle La Rosa for using the correct title for the largest single chunk of the Catholic Church - something very rarely seen these days (for political reasons).
We are Latin Catholics, not Roman Catholics.
Always insist on the right title, even if only to get a rise out of modernists ;-)