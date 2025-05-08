The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Smoke Signals
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marty Soy's avatar
Marty Soy
2h

It looks like the Cardinals did not follow JD's advice to take their time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
GrantEd's avatar
GrantEd
2h

May God have mercy on the man they have elected, and equip him with every grace to lead His Church

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
101 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture