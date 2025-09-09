A year after it was reopened following the devastating fire in 2019, Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris will host the beatification of 50 young Catholics killed by the Nazi regime.

Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, photographed on Dec. 20, 2024. Ibex73/wikimedia CC BY 4.0.

Luxembourg’s Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich will preside at the Dec. 13 beatification of Raymond Cayré, Gérard-Martin Cendrier, Roger Vallée, Jean Mestre, and their 46 companions.

Who are the 50 soon-to-be-blesseds and why are they defined as martyrs? Let’s take a look.

French workers leave Paris in 1943, bound for Nazi Germany. Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-J14405 / CC-BY-SA 3.0.

What’s the background?

After the Nazis invaded Poland on Sept. 1, 1939, France declared war on Germany two days later.

In May 1940, Nazi German forces invaded France. Six weeks later, the two countries signed an armistice, which led to the creation of the collaborationist Government of Vichy France.

Amid its aggressive wars of expansion, Germany suffered from a domestic labor shortage, so it pressured Vichy France to send “voluntary” workers, promising to release one prisoner of war for every three workers sent.

As the Nazis’ demands increased, the Vichy government ordered that men in their early 20s be conscripted for service du travail obligatoire, or “compulsory work service,” in Germany.

Hundreds of thousands of young Frenchmen therefore found themselves in Germany, living in harsh work camps and contributing to the German war effort at armament factories, coal mines, and construction sites. They received a small wage and two weeks’ annual leave, which could sometimes be spent in France.

French bishops were concerned because the workers were cut off from spiritual support. If they were prisoners of war, they would have had a right to chaplains under the Geneva Convention. But as “voluntary” workers, they had no such right.

Cardinal Emmanuel Suhard, the Archbishop of Paris, and Fr. Jean Rodhain, who would later found the charity Secours Catholique in 1946, helped to establish the St. Paul Mission. Under this initiative, priests, religious, seminarians, and Catholic Action members would be sent to Germany to provide clandestine spiritual care to the forced laborers.

A 1943 order by the SS official Ernst Kaltenbrunner authorized the immediate execution or deportation of individuals deemed to be anti-Nazi partisans. This made serving in the St. Paul Mission a potential death sentence.

Dozens of young people involved in the clandestine initiative died in Germany. They include:

Raymond Cayré, a priest of the southern French Archdiocese of Albi, who served as a clandestine chaplain at a prisoner of war camp in the German city of Bonn. He was arrested by the Gestapo on Aug. 8, 1944, and died on Oct. 22 that year at Buchenwald concentration camp. He was 28 years old.

Gérard-Martin Cendrier, a Franciscan who was sent to work in Cologne, Germany, where he would visit the city’s 30 hospitals every week, supplying books and cigarettes to French workers. He was denounced and arrested, dying at Gusen concentration camp on Jan. 24, 1945, aged 24.

Roger Vallée, a seminarian, was sent to the German city of Gotha for forced labor in August 1943. There, he organized Masses and study groups for French workers, resulting in his arrest and deportation to Mauthausen concentration camp, where he died on Oct. 29, 1944, at the age of 23.

Jean Mestre, a layman from the Archdiocese of Paris and a member of the Young Christian Workers, was arrested by the Gestapo in March 1944 in Braunschweig, Germany. He was sent to a disciplinary camp in Waltendstet-Hallendorf, where he was hospitalized with pleurisy. He died on May 5, 1944, aged 19.

The making of a cause

Msgr. Charles Mollette, the founder of the Association of Archivists of the Church of France, began in 1982 to compile information about those associated with the St. Paul Mission, with a view to opening a collective beatification cause.

The diocese where a candidate dies has jurisdiction over the cause. As most of the young men died in Germany, French Catholic authorities had to ask the German bishops to give up their jurisdiction over the causes, which they did.

The candidates came from 30 different French dioceses, so the French bishops’ conference decided to centralize the diocesan phase of the beatification process in Paris.

Mollette initially identified 51 candidates. He could have identified more, but wanted to begin the beatification process, rather than waiting for the completion of the historical research.

The 51 included Marcel Callo, a layman from the Archdiocese of Rennes and a member of the Young Christian Workers, who died at the Mauthausen concentration camp on March 19, 1945, aged 23.

Given Callo’s outstanding reputation for holiness, the Archbishop of Rennes wanted the beatification to move swiftly, so he decoupled it from the cause of the other 50 candidates. Callo was beatified by Pope John Paul II on Oct. 4, 1987.

The cause of the remaining 50 eventually needed to be given a formal name, in line with the requirements of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Causes of Saints. The cause’s organizers decided to name the cause after the first four candidates to die in each of the four states of life found among the martyrs: priests, religious, seminarians, and laymen.

The cause became known as that of Raymond Cayré, Gérard-Martin Cendrier, Roger Vallée, Jean Mestre, and their 46 companions.

On June 20, 2025, Pope Leo XIV recognized the martyrdom of the group of 50, “killed between 1944 and 1945 in hatred of the faith, in various places, in the context of the same persecution.”

They are known collectively as the “Martyrs of the Apostolate” due to their association with the St. Paul Mission.

A poster for the Dec. 13, 2025, beatifications at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. Credit: dioceseparis.fr.

The definition of martyrdom

When the Church considers candidates for martyrdom, it looks for certain essential features.

The first is that the person must have died as a witness to Christ or for a Christian virtue such as charity or justice.

The second is that they must have accepted that death freely, choosing to remain faithful rather than renouncing their beliefs.

The third is that the death must have been inflicted by an act of hatred for the faith, known in Latin as odium fidei, on the part of their persecutor.

The 50 French martyrs were each taking part in a Christian mission to Nazi Germany. They freely accepted the mission, despite knowing that they risked death. The Nazis expressed hatred for their faith by subjecting them to persecution and punishment.

Fr. Bernard Ardura, the president emeritus of the Pontifical Committee for Historical Sciences and the postulator of the cause of the 50 young Frenchmen, touched on their collective classification as martyrs in a July interview with I.MEDIA.

He said: “According to the technical term, they all succumbed ‘due to the suffering of incarceration.’ Some were executed, some even massacred, many were tortured. Still others died because typhus was causing considerable damage, and they were not treated, or worse: those who were infected were put in the ‘infirmary’ and the so-called Nazi doctors conducted ‘experiments’ to see how the contagion worked.”

“Some lost their lives during the "death march.’ As the Allies advanced, the Germans emptied the workers' camps and made them leave on foot, most of the time. Anyone who fell along the way was immediately killed.”

“These martyrs died in terrible circumstances, they lived through an ordeal. In the midst of this suffering, their extraordinary example of dedication is priceless.”

If a candidate is accepted as a martyr, they can be beatified without the customary requirement of a miracle attributed to their intercession. But an attested miracle is typically required for the canonization of a martyr.

Fr. Ardura suggested there were already miracles associated with the 50 young Frenchmen that would one day be formally studied.

But first, the Church awaits their beatification, which will take place not only in the Jubilee Year but also 80 years since the end of the war that claimed the lives of millions, including countless saints.