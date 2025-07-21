People are sometimes surprised to learn that there are Christians living in Gaza.

Mass at Holy Family Church, Gaza’s only Catholic church, in 2014. © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk.

When television news bulletins reported July 17 on the deaths of three people at Holy Family Church in Gaza City, some viewers might have been left confused.

Perhaps that’s because a cursory knowledge of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict might suggest just two communities are caught in the crossfire: Israelis (uniformly Jewish) and Palestinians (exclusively Muslim).

But it’s not so simple. Jews comprise around 73% of Israel’s population, while roughly 21% are Arabs. Arab citizens of Israel are mainly Muslims, but also include Christians and Druze.

In the Palestinian territories, roughly 99% of the population is Muslim. The remaining 1% is mostly Christian but also includes some Druze and even descendants of the biblical Samaritan community.

There are also significant distinctions within each religious group. While the Holy Family Church is Catholic, the dead and injured in the July 17 strike reportedly included Greek Orthodox Christians. Knowing this helps understand why the incident also reverberated in the Orthodox world, as well as among Catholics.

So, who are the Palestinian Christians? What’s their background? And which communions do they belong to?

The Pillar takes a look.

Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows in Aboud, a village in the West Bank, in January 2025 © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk.

What’s their background?

Parts of the modern-day Palestinian territories are intimately entwined with the story of Christianity. For example, Christ’s birthplace of Bethlehem is located in today’s West Bank, one of two Palestinian territories alongside the smaller Gaza Strip.

The early Christian community included Jewish Christians, as well as Romans and Greeks. In the first centuries after Christ, evangelists encountered a great variety of peoples as they traveled from city to city. They included the Nabataeans, an ancient Arab people, who were among the many drawn to the faith. In the fourth century, monasticism flourished in the Gaza area, a testament to the labors of St. Hilarion.

After the Levant came under Arab Muslim rule in the 600s, local Christians adapted to the prevailing culture, favoring Arabic over their traditional languages of Aramaic and Greek.

The emergence of a distinctive Palestinian Arab Christian identity is a complex story involving the decline of the Ottoman Empire, the rise of Arab nationalism, and the establishment of the British Mandate of Palestine in 1917.

Other historical factors also shaped this identity, but the term “Palestinian Arab Christian” came to express three things of great importance to those who embraced it: Palestinian national identity, Arab cultural heritage, and the Christian faith.

Amid the creation of Israel in 1948, thousands of Palestinian Arab Christians were displaced, settling in neighboring countries and further afield. Today, Palestinian Christians can be found in places as diverse as villages in the West Bank, the suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and the streets of Sydney, Australia.

The largest Palestinian community outside of the Levant today is in Chile. Cardinal Fernando Chomalí Garib, the Archbishop of Santiago de Chile, has Palestinian ancestry.

Mass at Holy Family Church in Gaza City in 2020. © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk.

Which communions do they belong to?

While their numbers are relatively small, Palestinian Christians are strikingly varied.

Roughly half are Orthodox, belonging to the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, one of the 15 independent Eastern Orthodox Churches. The patriarchate dates to the 5th century and is based at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

A significant portion of Palestinian Christians are Catholic.

Those include Latin Catholics, who belong to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, a unique jurisdiction covering Israel, Palestine, Jordan, and Cyprus, and are led by the Italian Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

They also include Melkites, members of one of the 23 Eastern Catholic Churches in full communion with Rome, who worship in the Byzantine rite. There are also Maronites, another Eastern Catholic community, with a distinctive Syriac liturgical tradition.

In addition to Eastern Orthodox Christians and Catholics, there are Palestinian members of a third Christian communion: Oriental Orthodoxy. They might belong to the Armenian Apostolic Church, the Syriac Orthodox Church, or the Coptic Orthodox Church.

Some Palestinians are also affiliated with Protestant groups, notably the Anglican and Lutheran communities.

Amid war and suffering, Palestinian Christians live side by side, cooperating across confessional lines. That can be seen at Holy Family Church in Gaza.

Following Israel’s ground invasion in response to the Oct. 7, 2023, massacres, an estimated 700 people sought refuge in the parish compound. They included the majority of Gaza’s Latin Catholic community, said to number around 140 people, but also many Orthodox Christians.

That’s why there were reportedly Orthodox victims amid the July 17 strike.