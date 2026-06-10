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Zach Bennett's avatar
Zach Bennett
22m

Thank you Pillar for covering this! My pastor is very involved in Monsignor Buh’s cause. As a deacon for the Diocese of Duluth, I’m a little biased that this is a special place. May our Lord give us all a share of missionary zeal like Monsignor Buh for this missionary time.

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Grace B's avatar
Grace B
1h

Does anyone at The Pillar know why Walter Ciszek SJ’s cause was suspended?

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