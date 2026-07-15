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Sacramentum Journal's avatar
Sacramentum Journal
4h

+Varden to CDW?

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The Distracted Philothea's avatar
The Distracted Philothea
3h

“Moreover, several Vatican sources told The Pillar that Norwegian Bishop Erik Varden might be soon appointed to lead a Vatican dicastery.”

Please God let him replace ++Tucho

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