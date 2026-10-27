At least 60 people were killed in attacks on Christians in Ethiopia’s Oromia region, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church said Monday.

Worshipers at St. Mary’s Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Adama, a city in Ethiopia’s Oromia Region. Credit: Gyrofrog/wikimedia CC BY-SA 3.0.

The Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church announced Oct. 26 that more than 20 others were seriously injured in the attacks and 20 homes burned to the ground.

“The continued and escalating attacks, displacement, loss of life, and destruction of property against innocent Orthodox Christians in the Arsi Eparchy and in various parts of our country is a deeply distressing reality,” it said.

What’s the background to the massacres? And who is responsible?