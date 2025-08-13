The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip's avatar
Philip
17m

For those who want a longer form telling of the apparition, Jimmy Akin has a two part episode that are a very good listen.

Our Lady of Kibeho

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W76eCz_pwAc

Our Lady of Kibeho and the Rwandan Genocide

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJm8j-ufktE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture