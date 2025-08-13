A new shrine will be dedicated Sunday at the Basilica Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Philadelphia, dedicated to Marian apparitions likely unfamiliar to many Western Catholics: Our Lady of Kibeho.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Kibeho in Rwanda. Laeliza23/wikimedia CC BY-SA 4.0.

The Our Lady of Kibeho Shrine is intended as a permanent, visible sign of the importance of Black Catholic spirituality in the Philadelphia archdiocese, drawing from a series of apparitions which occurred in Rwanda in the 1980s.

So who is Our Lady of Kibeho? And what has the Church said about here?

The Pillar takes a look.

The three recognized visionaries of Kibeho, Alphonsine Mumureke, Marie Claire Mukangango, and Nathalie Mukamazimpaka. Screenshot from @manirakizamanasse6742 YouTube channel.

What’s the Our Lady of Kibeho devotion?

Alphonsine Mumureke had recently enrolled at Kibeho College, a high school for girls in southwestern Rwanda, when an event occurred that changed her life forever.

On Nov. 28, 1981, the 16-year-old student was in the school’s cafeteria when she saw a woman of extraordinary beauty who introduced herself as “Nyina wa Jambo” — “Mother of the Word” in Kinyarwanda, Rwanda’s national language.

When Mumureke later told others about the experience, word spread that she was mentally ill, possessed by evil spirits, or simply seeking attention at the school run by the Benebikira Sisters, a religious institute founded in Rwanda in 1910.

But Mumureke continued to report apparitions, then reportedly occurring in the girls’ dormitory, provoking further skepticism. Critics noted that she came from the Gisaka region in southeastern Rwanda, an area associated with magical trickery.

She prayed that others would be able to see the apparitions too, ending her isolation.

Her prayers seemed to be answered on Jan. 12, 1982, when fellow student Nathalie Mukamazimpaka reported seeing the same vision of a lady.

A month and a half later, they were joined by a third student, Marie Claire Mukangango, who said she also witnessed the apparition.

Photographs from around that time show the three students looking thin and anxious, dressed in crisp white tops and pleated skirts next to their stern teachers.

A small group of devotees began to form around the young women. They would join Mumureke at prayer meetings, where they recited the rosary, followed by canticles in honor of the Virgin Mary.

Kibeho, a village not far from Rwanda’s border with Burundi, became a magnet for the devout, the curious, and the confused. People outside of the school community claimed to see visions of Mary and Jesus, making all kinds of apocalyptic predictions.

The three youngsters continued to report visions, which they would have one by one, rather than collectively. Typically, at the end of a vision, they would faint, hitting the floor with a thud.

During the apparitions, the woman who appeared stressed the importance of prayer, especially the Rosary of the Seven Sorrows, and the need for self-mortification. The visionaries became known for their arduous fasts.

On Aug. 19, 1982, the trio reported disturbing visions of rivers of blood, fire, and dismembered bodies — later seen as an augury of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, which included massacres in Kibeho.

Mukangango saw her last apparition on Sept. 15, 1982, while Mukamazimpaka’s visions ended on Dec. 3, 1983, leaving Mumureke the sole visionary once again.

As the years passed, Mumureke appeared more confident in photos, her rosary-draped arms raised in a commanding posture as she looked upwards, beyond crowds of onlookers.

Her visionary experiences ended on Nov. 28, 1989, exactly eight years after they began.

The Apparition Square and the Church of Our Lady of Sorrows in Kibeho, Rwanda. U.m.Rose/wikimedia CC BY-SA 4.0.

What has the Church said?

As the apparitions drew widespread attention, the Church began an investigation to assess their authenticity.

Local Bishop Jean-Baptiste Gahamanyi assiduously followed the norms for judging alleged apparitions issued by the Vatican’s doctrinal office in 1978 (which have only recently been replaced by new guidelines issued by Pope Francis).

Gahamanyi, the Bishop of Butare, established a medical and a theological commission in 1982, which carefully investigated the Kibeho phenomena. In 1988, he authorized public worship at the site of the alleged apparitions, while emphasizing that he wasn’t ruling on whether the visions were authentic.

In 1992, the village of Kibeho was transferred from the Diocese of Butare to the new Diocese of Gikongoro, led by Bishop Augustin Misago, who took on responsibility for investigating the apparitions.

On Nov. 28, 1992, the 10th anniversary of the first vision, Misago laid a foundation stone of a future chapel of the apparitions, in the former school dormitory.

The bishop led the first official diocesan pilgrimage to the site on May 31, 1993, where he prayed for peace in Rwanda.

Less than a year later, the genocide began, claiming an estimated 800,000 lives in roughly 100 days of feverish violence. A massacre occurred at the parish church in Kibeho, while another happened on the esplanade where visions took place.

Misago was himself accused and later acquitted of complicity in the genocide.

On June 29, 2001, Misago celebrated a Mass at the cathedral of Gikongoro, in which he read out a 23-page text containing his definitive judgment on the Kibeho apparitions.

At the Mass, attended by Rwanda’s bishops, the apostolic nuncio, and Catholics from across the country, Misago declared that the testimonies of the three original visionaries — Mumureke, Mukamazimpaka, and Mukangango — were worthy of being considered authentic.

In a poignant passage in his declaration, Misago acknowledged that “the message of Kibeho has not yet succeeded in converting all the people of Rwanda” and elsewhere, despite its many fruits. But it retained the potential to do so, he argued.

“Thus, the relapse of ‘converted’ into sin, the horrors of war, the terror of the genocide, together with other consecutive tragedy that we all witness today, cannot be taken as a sufficient argument against the credibility of the apparitions of Kibeho,” he said.

Misago entrusted the sanctuary of Kibeho with promoting the Rosary of the Seven Sorrows and asked that the Feast of the Mother of God of Kibeho be celebrated annually on Nov. 28.

On July 2, 2001, the Holy See released Gikongoro’s declaration, making the Kibeho visions the first — and so far only — Vatican-approved Marian apparitions in Africa.

Pope Francis referred to the Kibeho apparitions in a 2014 address to Rwandan bishops during their ad limina visit to the Vatican.

He said: “The Mother of Jesus wished to appear in your country to several children, reminding them of the efficacy of fasting and of prayer, especially the recitation of the rosary.”

“I sincerely hope that you can make the Shrine of Kibeho radiate even more the love of Mary for all her children, especially for the poorest and most wounded, and that there may be for the Church in Rwanda and beyond an appeal to turn with confidence to Notre Dame des Douleurs [Our Lady of Sorrows], that she may accompany each one in his or her path and obtain for them the gift of reconciliation and peace.”