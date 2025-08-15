The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
1h

The Church has the best diplomats in the world, bar none, especially since they are often the most loving and courageous of all diplomats, staying in dangerous areas when others flee. We tend to focus on the bad apples in the Church hierarchy, when the best nuncios do great work under the radar screen. Thank you Luke in showing us how there is also a lot of good being done by the Holy See with the example of the brilliant, brave, and holy Archbishop Courtney.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture